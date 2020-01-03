Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz surprise fans by learning of the birth of their first child

Loading...

Benji madden of Nice charlotte and his Cameron Diaz just welcomed the birth of a baby girl. Benji Madden and Cameron have kept the secret to protect the privacy of their little one. Their daughter's name is Raddix Madden.

Good Charlotte guitarist and Diaz were harnessed in 2015.

Madden and Diaz both took to Instagram to announce the new special.

“Happy Maddens' New Year! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden, "shared Diaz and Madden in the joint statement that Diaz posted on his Instagram. “It instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.

Although we are delighted to share this news, we also feel a strong tendency to protect the privacy of our little one. So we will not be posting photos or sharing more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute !! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to yours, we send you our love and best wishes for a good year and a good new decade… ”

Sincerely, Cameron & Benj ❤️

In a statement to InStyle at the end of last year, Diaz spoke about her partner and their marriage.

"Getting married to him was the best thing that ever happened to me," says Diaz. "My husband is the best. He is the greatest human being and he is my great partner. Marriage is definitely difficult, and it's a lot of work.

You need someone who is willing to do the job with you, as there is no 60 to 40 years in marriage. It’s 50-50, full stop, ”she continued. "All the time. I don't know if I was ready [when I got married], but I knew that Benji was special. He's just a good man. There is no bullshit . It’s really refreshing. I’m really grateful. "

What a special moment in the lives of Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz. We are sure they will make Raddix a very happy child.

