Ben Simmons reaches new milestone for Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons rushes for the ball after passing Langston Galloway of the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Andre Drummond, the best rebounder in the league, was not in the starting lineup after missing the morning shootaround. He left the bench and scored a 27-point high with nine rebounds and three assists.

Two other usual starters, goalkeeper Bruce Brown (leg) and striker Luke Kennard (knee), have not adapted due to injuries.

Derrick Rose contributed 16 points and seven assists, and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points and four assists. Griffin only shot 2-14 from the field and scored eight points.

Philadelphia led 60-52 at half time. Harris, playing against one of his former teams, scored 17 points in the first half. Drummond and Markieff Morris each scored 10 for Detroit.

The Pistons led 41-40 in the middle of the second quarter before Philadelphia responded with a 16-3 streak. A pair of alleys between Simmons and Harris, each setting up the other, ended the burst.

Detroit tied 65-65 at the start of the second half, but Philadelphia responded with 17-7. Harris scored seven points during this period and Korkmaz threw five more.

Korkmaz had another 5-0 personal streak later in the quarter to bring the score to 92-79. The Sixers led 94-86 before the fourth.

Josh Richardson hit a jumper with just over eight minutes, giving Philadelphia a 103-92 advantage. Korkmaz's 3-point pointer with 4:54 left increased the Sixers' lead to 17.

Elsewhere, Australian compatriot Matthew Dellavedova had eight points, three rebounds and four assists in Cleveland's 121-118 loss to Atlanta and Orlando to Chicago with 26 points from Terrence Ross.

Nikola Vucevic added 21 points for the Magic, which ended a streak of three consecutive defeats. Aaron Gordon posted a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz each had 13 points.

Matthew Dellavedova walks past Trae Young of Atlanta in Cleveland.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points despite 8 of 26 shots from the field. Tomas Satoransky collected 20 points and Lauri Markkanen scored 10 points while Chicago concluded a four game trip with two wins and two losses.

In New York, Bradley Beal scored 30 points while a depleted group of Washington Wizards almost lost a 17-point lead in the streak and maintained a 121-115 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The Wizards have beaten the Knicks for the 19th time in the last 22 games. Washington also ended a three-game losing streak and has only won for the fourth time in its last 16 games, while only having nine players available before signing Gary Payton II on Monday . Injury and a two-game suspension against Isaiah Thomas for entering the stands in the fourth quarter in Philadelphia to face a rowdy on Saturday left the list thin.

Meanwhile, James Harden scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook added 29 to help the Houston Rockets clinch a 113-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday evening (Tuesday afternoon AEDT).

Clint Capela recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds as Houston won their fourth straight game. Danuel House Jr. added 14 points and PJ Tucker had 11 rebounds.

