Beck rebounds after disappointment as Boomers chase title

In the last game of their Asian qualifying series in New Zealand, the Tall Ferns had to beat the top-ranked Koreans by 12 points. They managed a four point victory, still an excellent result but not enough to progress.

Five days later, they were back on the field for the Boomers who beat Adelaide Lightning, which Melbourne will face again on Sunday.

"To make it end and end on such a bittersweet idea where we won the game, we did what we had to do, but it was bad luck," said Beck. "It was a shit feeling. It ended around this time last month and it just makes you shrug a little bit, then you consider yourself lucky to have WNBL and keep playing . "

As much as it hurt, Beck seized the opportunity to play with so many Tall Ferns.

"There used to be a New Zealand team in the WNBL and it's something we all think is pretty cool to have again. But I didn't expect to play with so much New Zealanders (until that happens, "said Beck.

"I've known these girls for so long and playing with them every day instead of a few times a year while touring New Zealand … I love it."

Stella Beck, right, in action. Credit: Mick Connolly

Beck, who played college basketball at St Mary's, has become a reliable linchpin and halfway through her second WNBL season, she feels more comfortable with the daily demands of the league .

"You can't underestimate the skill or the athletes in the WNBL compared to the university," said Beck.

"Some of the best athletes in the world participate in this league and every day you compete against elite athletes, whether it is a training or a match."

In the last round, the Boomers (8-4 defeat) lost 68-66 to Perth Lynx and the Lightning (6-5) was just behind them on the ladder in fourth place.

"Adelaide and Perth are flirting for fourth place and have this dangerous do-or-die spirit which is still so difficult to play, especially after losing to Perth," said Beck.

"We have scrimmed a lot, focused on what we are going to do ourselves rather than what Adelaide will do because we play very well when our system is working."

The Boomers welcome Adelaide Lightning to the State Basketball Center Sunday at 5 p.m. AEDT.

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

