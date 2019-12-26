‘Beautiful Day,’ ‘Knives Out’ and 5 other memorable movies of 2019

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – It took 2019 a while to start watching movies.

In the middle of the year, every time a friend or neighbor asked me what they should see, I found it difficult to find must-visit options.

Now that the year is coming to an end, it is much easier to answer that question. But creating a list is still daunting because there always seems to be a big difference between the "best" movies and the movies that are "favorite."

The criteria for "better" may seem too ambiguous, while your favorites may include guilty pleasures. I briefly considered making this a list of the movies that will stay with me, but that would have to include movies that stick together for all the wrong reasons (insert the "Cats" joke here).

Eventually you just have to make the list.

What follows, then, is an attempt to merge the best of all worlds: the best movies, the favorites and the ones that will stay. Here is my definitive class of 2019, seven films (and a couple of honorable mentions). While some movies like "Joker" and "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood" with R rating meet my personal criteria, this list is limited to movies for a wider audience.

"Apollo 11" (PG)

A photo of "Apollo 11" by Todd Miller, an official selection of the US Documentary Competition. UU. At the Sundance Film Festival 2019.

Neon CNN Films, provided by the Sundance Institute

Thanks to Todd Douglas Miller's excellent documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and the 2018 Damien Chazelle "First Man" live-action thriller, the public has gained a new appreciation for how daring it was to NASA landed a man on the Moon in 1969. "Apollo 11" is made up of live images taken throughout the actual mission, and is presented without narration or comment. Truly a worthy tribute to an incredible achievement.

"A beautiful day in the neighborhood" (PG-13)

From the moment I first saw Tom Hanks in the role of television icon Fred Rogers, I had the feeling that this would be a winner. However, the most interesting thing about "Beautiful Day" is that Rogers is a supporting figure in this story about a problematic writer. But even if Rogers is not the focus, "Beautiful Day" is an endearing tribute to a beloved figure.

"The farewell" (PG)

Set in China, "The Farewell" by Lulu Wang is the charming, witty and heartbreaking story of a family that gathers to say goodbye to their matriarch, who is dying of cancer. The big twist? Thanks to some unique cultural traditions, he doesn't really know that he is dying. The result is a moving and thoughtful look at how different cultures address life's challenges.

Jiang Yongbo, Aoi Mizuhara, Chen Han, Tzi Ma, Awkwafina, Li Xiang, Lu Hong and Zhao Shuzhen in "The Farewell".

Big beach

"Ford v Ferrari" (PG-13)

It's a fact that motorists will love "Ford v Ferrari", the story behind the legendary 24-hour Le Mans race in 1966. But even if you don't like cars, you'll still appreciate the history of the two men in the center of the race, they have to swallow their pride to achieve their dreams.

‘Honeyland’ (unclassified, likely PG-13)

Surprisingly, this story about a homeless beekeeper in Eastern Europe is a documentary (sometimes, it really feels like a live-action movie). But whether you classify "Honeyland" as a documentary, a storytelling with a script or anything else you can think of, Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov's film, which had a stir at the Sundance Film Festival, is the daily story from a humble woman who gets some unexpected neighbors. And it is fascinating to see.

‘Jojo Rabbit’ (PG-13)

Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis in the movie "Jojo Rabbit".

Kimberley French / Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Basically, "Jojo Rabbit" is the tender story of a boy forced to confront his own prejudices when he discovers that his mother hides a Jewish girl during World War II Germany. But said through the unique and surprisingly sensitive perspective of director Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok", "Hunt for the Wilderpeople"), "JoJo" is anything but routine, and much more than comic book trailers reveal .

‘Knives Out’ (PG-13)

If you hated "The Last Jedi," you may not be willing to give director Rian Johnson another chance. But outside the galaxy, far, far away, Johnson has given us "Knives Out," a great find for anyone who enjoys a good whodunit. This story of a famous murdered novelist and his highly suspicious family is witty and energetic, and adds a unique angle to the procedures that prevents him from feeling overly formulated.

Honorable mention: "Avengers: Endgame" / "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (PG-13)

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.

Both films have their weaknesses, but in terms of the big screen show, it was difficult to order more of these great endings from two great science fiction franchises. Ten years of Marvel Cinematic Universe comic films reached a dynamic end in "Endgame," and "Rise of Skywalker" gave fans an early Christmas gift with the latest 40-year-old central episode of "Star Wars" tales. . It's hard to believe that we'll ever see a movie like that again, let alone two in the same year.