Beat Saber is the first VR-Only Game on Steam's 100 Top Sellers list

Courtesy of Beat Games

Steam’s Top Sellers list for 2019 is out and Beat Saber has become the first VR game on the list. Steam measures the list based on gross income for the year.

The list has four categories, namely platinum, gold, silver and bronze. Beat Saber is in the Bronze category and shares the honor with Planet Coaster, Mortal Kombat 11, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Gears 5 and Greedfall.

Interestingly, even Cyberpunk 2077 is in the Bronze category, indicating that a large number of people have already reserved the game.

Some of the VR-supported games on the list are War Thunder, released in 2013, No Man's Sky from 2016 and The Forest from last year.

CS: GO (now free), Total War: THREE KINGDOMS, PUBG, Dota 2, Warframe, Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, The Elder Scrolls Online, Destiny 2 (now free), MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Rainbow Six Siege share the Platinum category.

You can view the entire list here.

