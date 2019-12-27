Bay State College for profit will pay $ 1.1 million to hundreds of alumni

Loading...

Hundreds of alumni from Bay State College will receive portions of $ 1.1 million as the for-profit school pays to resolve allegations that it violates state regulations. Attorney General Maura Healey announced the agreement on Friday in a statement alleging that the school did not provide students with the required disclosures, used illegal telemarketing practices and provided inaccurate job placement figures for some programs. Healey's office said the alleged actions took place between March 2016 and November 2017, while the school was previously owned. The $ 1.1 million agreement includes $ 700,000 that will be distributed to eligible students through the Healey office, and approximately $ 400,000 in forgiveness of certain debts owed by students. Healey said his office would communicate with eligible students. Bay State College offers degrees in fields that include criminal justice, information technology and entertainment management. "Our for-profit regulations protect students and ensure that schools are transparent about what they offer and about job placement figures, so that students can make informed decisions about their education," Healey said in a statement provided by his office. "This agreement will provide hundreds of students from the State of the Bay who were harmed by the supposed practices of the school with the much-needed relief."

