Bauer and Seven West against the "problems" of merger of Pacific Magazines

While there is no question that Australian women's titles and real story magazines are direct competitors, the publishers have argued that these publications under one roof do not create a monopoly because of the growth of online competitors.

ACCC voiced concerns over the merger of Women's Day direct rivals and New Idea, Take 5 and That & # 39; s Life!, And broader concerns about lessening competition for content providers like photography.

One of the crucial points raised by magazine owners is that the rise of digital platforms, such as social media and websites, has resulted in many new competitors for women's lifestyle content. , which made the public more price sensitive. Bauer's CEO, Brendon Hill, recently said that Facebook-owned Instagram, in particular, has become a disruptor for lifestyle content providers.

"On a superficial level, you can see their concern [that of ACCC]," said a source about rival magazines that meet, adding that headlines often raise prices at the same time.

However, they said that the "big picture" was all of the free content available online that acted as a constraint.

TV Week, owned by Bauer, has not increased its price since May 2015, although it is the only magazine in the television guide category.

The sources said that the digital landscape would again be the cornerstone of the bids provided over the next two months in an effort to gain approval for the deal, with a decision by the deal. ; ACCC scheduled for April. The rise in advertiser spending on digital was raised in Bauer's submission to the New Zealand Trade Commission to help justify the APN deal, with brands capable of moving to content online or television lifestyle if ad prices are increased.

Media sources close to the deal also said there are obvious benefits to a business in owning and keeping two rival titles open, with the potential readership of the two magazines not completely overlapping and some readers choosing to buy both. When Bauer closed Cleo magazine, the majority of readers did not buy rival Cosmopolitan, the sources said, and there had been no discussion about the closure of Pacific Magazines publications in the event of 39; acquisition.

If the ACCC is not ready to give the green light to the deal, one of the potential outcomes is that companies are accepting commitments, which a source said. that magazine publishers were prepared to consider or appeal the decision to a court.