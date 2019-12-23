Loading...

Barber shot the haircut of a 13-year-old boy, says the sheriff's office in Texas

Updated: 10:27 PM EST December 22, 2019

Texas law enforcement officials are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a barber for his 13-year-old son's haircut, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded Saturday to the barbershop on Franz Road in Katy, near Houston, the sheriff's office said on Twitter, where an employee was reportedly shot around 5 p.m. by a client The client fled the scene, said the Sheriff's Office.

Harris County Det. Wallace Wyatt told KPRC-TV that the discussion was about the haircut given to the suspect's 13-year-old son.

"He went home, came back. They fixed the haircut for free and then that was when the altercation happened," Wyatt told KPRC.

"That's one of the worst I've heard," he added, "especially with your son here, witnessing what you're doing."

The barber is expected to survive, the researchers told KPRC. It is listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's office described the suspect as a man who could be driving a four-door gray sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.

