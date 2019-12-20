Bank scandals raise fear of investor dividends

Loading...

It was a scary reminder to the most seasoned Australian bankers that if they had hoped to end the year without making a fuss, they were sorely mistaken.

Financial regulators pulled a combined total of five press releases every day this week and the scandals show no signs of slackening. As the decade draws to a close, analysts, investors and shareholders alike are concerned that the plagued sector will be hit by another year of disappointing returns.

I do not know the future. I cannot promise you that there will be no surprises.

ANZ President David Gonski

"It doesn't tactically feel like a good environment at the moment," said Brian Johnson, respected banking analyst at Jefferies.

NAB is now facing a massive fine that could theoretically reach almost $ 10 billion. McEwan said he was taking the allegations seriously and had promised to work with the regulator to get through it. He told senior management to "fear me" and recognized that regaining the trust of clients was no small task.

New NAB CEO Ross McEwan had a hell of a baptism of fire.

In another case, the country's oldest bank was ordered to pay $ 9.15 million after losing a lawsuit filed by corporate policeman against one of its financial planners, Sudhir Sinha, who gave shady advice to four couples in Perth in 2013 and 2014.

Hartzer's successor authorized the publication of two full-page advertisements in all major newspapers last week, apologizing once again and describing the bank's progress. But Johnson of Jefferies says it would be naive to think that the bank's woes were close.

"We have no idea how large the AUSTRAC fine is, ASIC could also request a fine," he said. "The whole question comes down to uncertainty."

Along with NAB, ANZ also held its annual general meeting this week in Brisbane. Like NAB and Westpac, it was a long-term affair and stuffed with hostile shareholders.

ANZ avoided a second strike, but President David Gonski faced a long line of questions as worried shareholders tried to determine whether their lender was on the brink of a Westphalian-style AUSTRAC scandal.

"I don't know the future," said Gonski this week. "I cannot promise you that there will be no surprises."

Seven days after AUSTRAC filed its 47-page statement detailing the 23 million violations of Westpac’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing laws, some related to the exploitation of children in the Philippines, ANZ said it also works with the regulator.

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott said on Wednesday that the bank had not identified any significant issues related to the investigation.

But Johnson argues that it should be taken with a grain of salt. "I don't think anyone really knows what AUSTRAC knows," he says.

The President also spoke of the difficult year the bank faced as profits were plagued by weak loan growth, fierce competition and high payments to abandoned customers.

This year has been disappointing for bank shareholders at all levels. Westpac and NAB both cut their dividends, ANZ cut their postage credits. The capital is thin and a further increase could dilute share prices, Johnson says. "When you put this together, it seems like what we're really talking about is the dividend risk."

The Commonwealth Bank, the country's largest bank, was the star of the pack. Having already been fined for money laundering last year ($ 700 million), the share price has remained stable and even grown.

Hugh Dive, director of investments at Atlas Funds Management, weighted by indices, says it is difficult to invest in banks.

"There are a series of problems," says Dive, adding that the regulatory environment has changed.

"The regulator will throw the banks to the press rather than sorting things out behind closed doors as they have done in the past 15 years.

"This is further proof that this is the new environment in which we are."

