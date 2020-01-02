Baker is moving here, there and everywhere in search of bonuses

Loading...

Bjorn Baker enjoys traveling with his horses across the state, and he can see an opportunity in the new BOBS Gold races.

The new concept begins with a $ 50,000 bonus for all BOBS horses on a benchmark 66 at Muswellbrook on Friday, where Baker sends the promising mare Dundeel She & # 39; s Ideel, and is followed by the first urban competition in the series on the Kensington track Saturday where the Warwick A farm coach rides Drachenfels and the favorite It is a hot spot.

Bjorn Baker will continue the new BOBS Gold bonus with former Godolphin racer Drachenfels.Credit:AAP

"When it was announced, I started planning to have horses in the races because it's like winning two races in town on a Saturday and you don't face the penalty" said Baker. "It's just a fantastic chance for horses to earn a lot of money from their grades.

"It will not be easy to win, but I think I have the right horses at the right time for these races. It was Ideel who had the only step back and she will appreciate going up to the 1500m. She won her young daughter over a mile at Goulburn and her preparation was for this Muswellbrook race. She will be hard to beat.