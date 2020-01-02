Backstory: 1930s images show Casper and Salt Creek oil fields in operation

Loading...

A young Casper is seen in a scene from a 1930s industrial film produced for the Burlington Railroad. To the left in the background is the Standard refinery, and to the left is the newly built NCHS. (Periscope film via YouTube)

CASPER, Wyo. – Filmed sequences put online give a moving lesson on life and work in the oil fields in the 1930s.

The film, released by the Periscope Film archive company, was shot as an educational or promotional tool for the Burlington Railroad, which itself made a significant contribution to growth and transportation in the rapidly growing oil cities boom.

The opening plan shows Casper and the title card "Casper." Wyo. – The oil city. "

The huge Standard Oil refinery looms behind the newly built NCHS. Around the school are dozens of new tidy single-storey houses in what would be known as the "big tree districts" decades later.

The 17-minute instructional film then travels to the oil fields and gives a clear overview of the drilling techniques of the time, which involved the dangerous work of packing explosives in the well.

The film, titled "Oil", continues to follow the path of the newly extracted crude as it is processed and distributed.

We also see the huge power plant and its roaring burners which helped power the operation.

In the final moments, a few members of the Burlington crew are apparently standing at the brand new Burlington Railroad station in Casper, which is still standing today.

The film was probably shot around 1930 and provides a fascinating glimpse into the burgeoning and potentially dangerous work of collecting oil.

The Salt Creek oil field near the Midwest, about 40 miles from Casper, was one of the most prolific in the region at one time. The first well was drilled in 1889 and, in 1923, produced 132,000 barrels of oil that year.

The entire mobile time capsule can be seen below:

