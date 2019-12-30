Back yard ice rinks a flood of activities for builders, skaters

Loading...

Families in Saskatchewan use a proven method to take children outdoors even on the coldest winter days.

Backyard skating rinks appear in cities and rural lots across the province, and many builders share their designs – failures and successes – online.

Rob Swallow has built a 16 x 22 foot ice rink in the back yard of his home in Regina. He said everyone who starts should do some research first.

"Start slowly, start small, and build yourself up," said Swallow, who bought a set for his son's first backyard ice rink last year.

"And be patient with floods."

Swallow has some experience in making ice cream – he grew up in a small town with a natural ice rink and would help flood it with his father and brother.

“What I like to do is flood a little at a time just to build up the ice slowly. I think it forms a bit stronger ice, ”he said, adding that the process took about five days.

Rob Swallow put the frame for his backyard ice rink in November (left) and then added a liner (middle) before flooding the ice (right).

Rob Swallow / Submitted

"-15 C to -20 C weather seems to be the best, you can flood almost every four hours," he said.

Regarding the warmer days, Swallow recommended leaving the ice rink alone and freezing the melt water in cool temperatures.

"A place where kids on our street and friends of ours come by and just have a skate and bring people together to chat" – Rob Swallow

To keep the ice smooth, the father of two uses a rolling hot water cooler that is attached with a PVC pipe attachment and a towel and looks like a mini zamboni.

The bench on which the children rest is the old bench of the Taylor Field family.

Backyard rinks are still an integral part of Saskatchewan

Social media posts show that Saskatchewan has had numerous backyard ice rink manufacturing activities in the past month.

Retweet accounts like @TheBackyardRink and share outdoor ice rinks from across the country on Twitter.

This year, in addition to the #backyardrink, I repainted this heavy web that we got from @RodLessmeister, my girls will love it! It is used well during the holidays! @backyrdicerinks @TheBackyardRink pic.twitter.com/gaMycXdVuk

– Kelly Baillargeon (@k_baillargeon) December 22, 2019

Swallow said among his own friends that he sees more parents getting creative with backyard ice rinks.

"It's a place where kids on our street and friends of ours come by and just have a skate and bring people together to chat," he said.

"Parents can sit around, drink hot chocolate and watch the children have fun."

Amber, the wife of Swallow, said that she enjoys how the ice rink brings people together – even though she was worried at the beginning.

"I thought (Rob) was crazy at first," she said. "But when I saw how much use the ice rink is, it's great. (Our son) Charlie loves it. Rob and Charlie will be skating out here for hours."

The couple also have a younger daughter, whom they hope will learn to skate on the family's court track next season.

"If she has anything to do with her brother, she'll love skating," said Amber.

