Baby Yoda's real name will be announced sometime

The Rise of Skywalker was released last week, but there is another Star Wars event to look forward to: the Mandalorian season finale, which airs this Friday, December 27th. There is neither an episode title nor a description of the plot, but there is much to report after "The Reckoning" ended the baby last week with the alleged death of Space Herzog and Kuiil and two soldiers led by Moff Gideon Have picked up Yoda. Am I more concerned about Baby Yoda than Chewie in The Rise of Skywalker? Yes, yes, it is despite his relatively recent introduction and my ignorance of his real name. Very few people actually know his name, but according to Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, he has one.

"People really wanted to know what is it called?" He said on the Star Wars Show. "I know his real name and that's one of the reasons why I now have all this extra security. I don't want to get any kind of truth serum from anyone." Iger later excluded George or Yoda as his name and indicated that it would eventually be revealed becomes. He also refuses to call Baby Yoda "Baby Yoda", a lesson he learned from Favreau.

Iger said that he made the mistake of using the name "Baby Yoda" in emails to the series creator Jon Favreau, and that he "punched my wrists a few times" for this. In the interview, he referred to the character as "The Asset" or "The Child" as it was called in the episodes of The Mandalorian that were broadcast. (About)

Okay, George and Yoda are outside, but every other name is still involved. I don't know about you, but I think Baby Yoda looks like a Watto Jr. Give him a saucer hat to find out.

