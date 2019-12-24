Baby Yoda, Matt is fired by Jessica Sele

Loading...

Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah and sure Happy Kwanzaa, I guess. It's the most beautiful time of the year and to make things even more beautiful, Matt and Vince Jessica Sele invited to a very special episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast in the Frotquarters. It's special because Matt finally got the Christmas present he was hoping for … he was fired in the ass just before Christmas with severance pay and, since he was fired for no reason, unemployment. IT'S A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE! Maybe he also yelled at some of his bosses.

We also discuss things like Trump's ownership of the Libs for their need to save water (as well as his bizarre views of modern dishwashers and toilets), the real story behind Noah Baumbach's marriage story, and Matt's trip to Disneyland with Francesca (his girlfriend, who he is) Loves a lot and who loves him back.) So put on your gay clothes now and listen to this dope-ace episode of the film drunk frotcast. Get bonus content at Patreon.com/Frotcast.

