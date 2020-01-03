B.C. Man sued RCMP officers after Salmon Arm car wash in 2017

Loading...

A B.C. A man who has been watched as he broke into a car wash and was later shot by the police sued three RCMP officers for excessive violence.

According to court records, the incident occurred on January 30, 2017, shortly after 12 p.m., in Salmon Arm at XCalibur Car Wash on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The lawsuit filed in Kamloops states that the police shot the plaintiff's truck 14 times, according to a report by B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office. Approved.

The plaintiff, Kaymen Wesley Winter, is said to have sustained a number of injuries after his execution, including fragments of bone and metal that penetrate five centimeters into his brain.

The Prosecutor General of Canada and the Province of B.C. as the accused.

The shootout occurred when Winter tried to leave the car wash in his "raised" Chevy Silverado. A photo shows a police vehicle blocking the exit path. A second vehicle is on the passenger side of the truck and a third vehicle blocks the entrance to the car wash.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office said it had not considered forwarding possible charges against the officials, and said, "Had [Winter] not tried to escape, he would not have been injured. Officer 1 responded to a situation that he did not create and was not a crime. "

The lawsuit states that Winter lives in Surrey, even though his truck had Alberta plates at the time.

The officer is also said to have used excessive force to shoot him. that the RCMP has not adequately trained officers in the use of violence; and that the policeman fired at him "despite the fact that no one was at risk of death or serious physical harm".

In its report, the IIO of B.C. the owner of the car wash said he had seen Winter try to access the coin box on a television. The owner then called 911.

The car wash has automatic entrance doors, but manually operated exit doors.

"The owner of the car wash said [winter] stopped, got out of his truck, opened the door, returned to his truck, and started driving out of the car wash," the report said.

Meanwhile the three police vehicles arrived: an officer at the entrance, one at the exit and the third on the passenger side of the truck. It was this officer who fired the shots.

“[The officer blocking the exit] turned on the police light and left his vehicle. He started walking towards the men's door when [winter] pressed the button to open the book door. When the bay door opened, [Winter] returned to his truck. "

The report added: "[Winter] told IIO officers that his response to the police escaping in front of and behind the car wash was because he was aware that he had pending warrants."

The report said Winter's "intention was … to drive around … the cop." Because there was – as he parked, he parked diagonally, so there was just enough space for me to walk around… ”

Officials told the IIO that they believed the truck was trying to run over the blocking officer.

The report later said: “Officer 1 had to decide in a split second what he believed to be necessary to protect Officer 3 from being run over and possibly killed. In this situation, the law did not require Officer 1 to carefully calculate how much force was required first. If he had taken the time, Officer 3 might have been killed. "

The lawsuit seeks compensation for general, special, exemplary, punitive, and constitutional damages for violating the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Costs and interest.

None of the allegations were proven in court.

