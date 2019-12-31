Avalanche kills 2 Alaskan snowboarders in remote northwest BC. park

Loading...

Two men were killed in an avalanche in a remote area in northwestern British Columbia.

BC Coroners Service said it is investigating the deaths of two men in his early 20s from Haines, Alaska.

The agency said the men were snowboarding with a third person when the avalanche occurred on Monday afternoon in Tatshenshini-Alesk Provincial Park, about 160 kilometers south of Haines Junction, Yukon.

CONTINUE READING:

"The best decision you can make might be to stay at home": avalanche warnings issued via B.C. and Alberta



James Minifie, Avalanche Canada's leading avalanche technician for the Yukon region, said dangerous conditions were emerging in the region on Christmas Eve.

"We saw a number of storms in the area. That brought a lot of snow or precipitation and lots of strong extreme winds and some warm temperatures, ”he said.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:46

The avalanche risk remains high

The avalanche risk remains high

"This is usually a recipe for increased avalanche risk."

Minifie said backcountry users in northern British Columbia should be aware that they are operating in a very remote area, which means communication is difficult and help can take longer.

CONTINUE READING:

Man seriously injured in avalanche near Lake Louise dies in hospital: Parks Canada



If you want to go to the hinterland, you should have an avalanche plan that includes a kind of satellite-based communication and avalanche training.

With another Pacific storm in the province, Avalanche Canada warns the British Columbians that the avalanche risk is high in most parts of the province.

This includes the northwest coast and northwest inland, the Sea-to-Sky region, the south coast mountains and all mountain regions in and alongside the Rocky Mountains.

– With files from Srushti Gangdev

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR