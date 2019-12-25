Avalanche experts warn of "problematic" conditions on the slopes of Utah

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – While families and vacationers pack the slopes of Utah for vacations, avalanche experts urge people to be aware of the dangerous crossing conditions this season.

“As we always say, the risk is always inherent in mountain trips. And in Utah, we average about 2 1/2 deaths from an avalanche every winter, ”said Drew Hardesty, a forecaster for the nonprofit Utah Avalanche Center.

The season began in a "problematic" way, with a recent snowfall that fell on a previous weak snow layer at the bottom of the snow layer, according to the forecaster.

"And we have seen many avalanches running inside that new snow," Hardesty explained.

Snowfall periods are expected during the holiday week, he said, although they should not have a major impact on avalanche conditions.

But the strong winds from the southwest are exacerbating avalanche conditions, according to Hardesty. Because conditions change every day and even every hour, he urged anyone planning to recreate himself in the Utah countryside to check the current conditions on the Utah Avalanche Center website to find out what terrain to avoid.

Since 1940, Utah has seen 120 deaths from an avalanche, Hardesty said. Twenty-five of them have happened in the last 10 years.

The first avalanche death of this season occurred recently in Dutch Draw near Canyons Village of Park City Mountain Resort. A snowboarder accidentally caused the avalanche in what is considered one of the most dangerous slopes in Utah. The victim had no avalanche team and was alone at the time, Hardesty said.

Those types of deaths are "quite common," Hardesty said, explaining that about 20% of the avalanche deaths in the state occurred when people visiting the ski resorts left the resort area and entered an area "outside of limits".

"I think people are riding and skiing within the limits, and it is very easy to access the door to get out of the limits," he said. But "it is a difference day and night" in security between the areas, Hardesty explained.

“I think most people imagine that something bad will happen to other people and not to themselves. It's the same as driving on the highway at 90 miles per hour, "he said.

To prepare for possible avalanches, those who visit the camp during the winter must carry rescue equipment, which includes a shovel, a beacon and a probe, Hardesty said. They must also travel with a good partner.

Historically, avalanche deaths in the state have happened to a mix of people who don't have the right equipment or the right training, according to the forecaster.

Hardesty urged anyone who is planning to enter the camp to receive some type of avalanche safety training.

"To the extent that we are talking about a life or death situation, I think training is incredibly important," he said. But there are also certain moments when "it is important to avoid the whole terrain of avalanches."

Tyson Bradley, principal guide of Utah Mountain Adventures, also urged people to receive training before leaving.

Grid view

Ben Galanes uses an avalanche transceiver during an avalanche course in the Grizzly Gulch area of ​​Little Cottonwood Canyon, near Alta, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Mountain Adventures guide Joseph Hobby, on the left, speaks with clients during an avalanche course in the Grizzly Gulch area of ​​Little Cottonwood Canyon, near Alta, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah Mountain Adventures guide Joseph Hobby, on the left, speaks with client Carson Mitchell during an avalanche course in the Grizzly Gulch area of ​​Little Cottonwood Canyon, near Alta, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Myroslav Liashenko uses an avalanche transceiver during an avalanche course in the Grizzly Gulch area of ​​Little Cottonwood Canyon, near Alta, on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

"Cross-country skiing is a lot of fun and a great exercise," he said. "But we recommend to anyone who wants to get into that, start with at least the avalanche awareness class."

While entering the interior of the country carries a risk, for those who love it, "it gives more life than is needed," Bradley said.

He said it makes people feel alive and can foster a passion and "great appreciation for life."

Staying safe can be reduced to common sense and training, he said.

"If we are seeing large snowstorms, if it is snowing a foot during the night or more, then you must assume that there will be avalanches," Hardesty explained. "And so do not venture into steep terrain of any place with steep terrain above you."

Utah Mountain Adventures offers a variety of avalanche safety and rescue classes for all levels, the price of which ranges from $ 135 to $ 400.

Other workouts are listed on the Utah Avalanche Center website.