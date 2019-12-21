Autonomous vehicles will soon create a privacy nightmare for everyone in view of traffic

Loading...

You are driving on the interstate highway singing a mediocre performance at Jewel's "Who Will Save Your Soul" when a vehicle joins your lane, directly to the side of your car. The tires squeak, their windows break and, before I know what happened, the other car hits the accelerator and disappears into traffic. Right in front of you is an autonomous vehicle with cameras that saw everything. How much would you pay for the video of that vehicle?

What happens if the other driver stops and blames you for joining him? Or what if they really believe it was your fault? People's memories are worse than they think, and their memories will probably be biased in their favor. It is difficult to imagine a situation in which a video of a collision on a public highway does not help the truth to come to light. That may be bad for a driver, but I think we can all agree that it would be better to assess the fault accurately.

On the other hand, the fact that these data exist even leads to a series of privacy questions.

Next month, California will begin making permits available for autonomous delivery vehicles in the state. This means that soon there will be more autonomous vehicles (sorry) in traffic.

Concerns have already been raised about the privacy implications of being in vehicles with advanced driver assistance features. What may be of greater concern is the privacy of people outside the vehicle.

Companies like Waymo could soon have millions of cameras pointing in all directions on all roads. Companies that already make money with their data will have cameras that will see everything they do in view of traffic.

There is a precedent for Waymo's parent company, Alphabet, that goes beyond the collection of data in vehicles: in 2012, the FCC sanctioned the company for collecting Wi-Fi information and personal data transmitted through those networks. . Therefore, it is not too difficult to imagine looking out the window of your car.

The Supreme Court ruled that the driver of a car must have a reasonable expectation of privacy inside his car. But what about what you do with your car and the laws you violate inside your car?

The next time I'm stuck in traffic, take a look at the other drivers and tell me if each one is not on your damn phone. I mean, I know you're not on your phone, but did you stop completely at that stop sign? Was your turn signal in the correct amount of time before changing lanes?

Autonomous vehicles are programmed to recognize things, and it is not hard to imagine that they recognize the actions of other drivers. Law enforcement could obtain that data by legally obliging AV companies to give it to them. They are probably more likely to be financially forced to share the data by reducing traffic fines. It seems an exaggeration until you realize that we have already traveled this path with red light cameras.

Amazon, a company that probably has vehicles equipped with cameras that cover the roads in the near future, is already working with the police through Ring to earn profits at the expense of privacy under the guise of fighting crime.

If this sounds too Orwellian to you, you might prefer to have the data available only after a collision, or after a ticket has already been written.

If the data is available, it is accessible. On the part of governments, hackers, citations and, obviously, the company that collects the data and all its "partners". It is not good that countries like the United States do not have comprehensive data privacy laws to give citizens control of their personal data.

Automotive companies are already collecting data and selling it without worrying about your privacy, and soon there will be an incomprehensible amount of data from which they will benefit, collected by companies without your input, your consent, or even being your customer.

Privacy advocates reject calls to privacy rules similar to those in Europe and Canada that put citizens in control. According to our history of lack of information with data and privacy, I hope we solve this the hard way.

