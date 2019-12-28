Autism in 2019: what we learned about the spectrum this year – national

Loading...

There were several hot-button issues that dominated the headlines this year, but autism was certainly one of the most controversial.

Stakeholders across the country have been protesting the lack of available services for children with autism since January. Misinformation continues to be widespread, and some Canadian parents are still turning to dangerous "cures" for autism – such as bleach – against medical advice.

Long waiting times for help and questionable treatment for people with autism remain a major concern for members of the community.

But it wasn't all bad. 2019 has also been a year of progress and discovery for autism researchers, and according to experts, this has helped wider society develop a better understanding of what it means to have autism.

"I think there is a tendency to appreciate neurodiversity and … recognize autism as a form of disability, but also recognize the importance of accepting differences," said Stephen Gentles, an autism researcher at the Offord Center for Child Studies in Hamilton, Ontario.

"People are beginning to see value in different ways that people are connected."

Evdokia Anagnostou, senior clinical scientist at the Holland Bloorview Rehabilitation Center in Toronto, agrees.

"I'm not saying there is no stigma. There is a lot of stigma," she said.

"But I think as a society we have recognized that there are strengths (with autism) that we can use."

Anagnostou believes that public figures like Greta Thunberg, who works in the field of autism, have made a significant contribution to this change.

Gentles and Anagnostou share what they learned in 2019 – and what they hope for 2020.

"Precision Medicine Against Autism"

How scientists understand the needs of people in the autism spectrum has changed a lot over the past 12 months.

A number of recent studies have given doctors and scientists a better understanding of how both genetics and the environment contribute to every individual experience of autism.

"How much do genes contribute to the environment?" Said Anagnostou.

"We have learned that genes are extremely important … genes put you on a path (and then) genes and the environment talk to each other."

This was a very important finding because it can give families "peace of mind".

"They worry if they did something wrong," she said. "What we call autism is in our genetic code and (humans) don't have much control over it."

Anagnostou says these results indicate the beginning of "precision medicine for autism" in which you "tailor the treatment to the specific biology of the patient in front of you and not a diagnostic label within the group".

Gentles hopes that this groundbreaking research will help medical professionals learn more about the many different variations of autism.

Years ago, four types of autism were listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Guide to Mental Disorders (DSM), and each person who was diagnosed with autism was classified into one of the four types based on their symptoms.

This has been changed to a "full spectrum" to take into account the "genetic markers" that can be so different from person to person, "Gentles said.

As researchers learn more about how genetic coding and the environment combine to create different variations of autism, Gentles predicts that the DSM will change again.

"We're not just starting out, we're still in the early stages of learning," he said.

"There are many different ways to categorize autism."

Both Anagnostou and Gentles are confident that this will make the treatment more effective.

More people have autism – but why?

Every 66th Canadian child is currently autistic. Rates are slowly increasing, but doctors still have to find out why.

"One explanation could be that awareness has increased," said Anagnostou. More and more parents are aware of autism and its unique symptoms, so more and more children need to be examined for it.

However, since the DSM has moved to a "full spectrum" approach, the criteria for autism are broader. This could also lead to more diagnoses overall – some of which can actually be misdiagnosed.

"We diagnose more people who have very little difficulty or impairment but who now meet the criteria with autism than we did before," said Anagnostou.

"Many children who have previously been diagnosed with intellectual disabilities are now being diagnosed with autism."

Anagnostou said there is currently no evidence that the increase in diagnoses has anything to do with the environment. However, this does not mean that it is impossible.

“Does something in our environment speak to our brain and does it cause an increase? We don't have that (evidence), but I don't think we should drop the question, ”she said.

Growing awareness

There's an increased awareness of autism and what it's like to be autistic, but Anagnostou says it's still a long way to go.

"I think stigma arises when you don't understand that the difference (from autism) has both strengths and weaknesses," she said.

"Autism has significant challenges and we are working to improve the lives of people who are facing challenges, but we should not ignore the fact that autism shows some trends in the way we look outside the world."

It is also true that autism can make one person more suitable for one job than another.

"We can use these (advantages) and integrate people with autism into our employment situation, our school situation and our families in a more meaningful way," she said.

Greta Thunberg is an excellent example of this, said Anagnostou.

"Part of her autism traits make her very determined and not distracted … (her autism) actually makes her a very effective advocate for a good cause," she said.

However, Anagnostou warns that we also have to give voice to people with other types of autism.

"We tend to suggest people with autism who are not representative of all types of autism," she said.

"Positive role models are very important (and) Greta is spectacular, but we have to think about the value of everyone else in the autism spectrum who may not be able to stand up for them (in the same way)."

Go forward

Gentles believes that in 2020 and beyond, more attention will be paid to helping parents cope with the difficult first days, weeks, and months after getting an autism diagnosis.

"It is most difficult in the early stages," he said. "Soon after diagnosis, there is a stroke of luck … parents need to learn about the complex disorder of autism that comes with a disability, and then how it manifests in their child."

He also hopes it's more about helping adults with autism.

"We really focused on the needs of young children … but we still have a long way to go to support adults with autism," he said.

"For people over 50 who have just been diagnosed with autism, the experience will be very different from that for children who are diagnosed with autism. We don't even know exactly what aging and autism are like."

"We need to learn a lot from autism and people with autism to make our society more inclusive in a way that benefits everyone."

