Authorities identify an NH child whose death on Christmas Eve was suspicious

Authorities released additional information on Friday about the suspicious death of a child from Laconia on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as Dennis Vaughan Jr., 5. The boy was taken from a house on Blueberry Lane on Tuesday to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. . Authorities said an autopsy was performed on the child, but more studies and investigations are needed before the cause and form of the child's death can be determined. The researchers conducted interviews this week with those who knew the child. No other information has been published.

