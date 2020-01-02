Australia's middle class is more likely to be pirates

Loading...

Published during the Christmas holidays, the Australian Department of Communications consumer survey of online copyright infringement 2019 has shown that full-time workers in good jobs are more likely to hack material.

The report found that those who incurred a copyright infringement were overwhelmingly male, at 74% to 26%, probably between 25 and 44 years old, that age cohort represented 63% of the offenders, and 44% said that had a family income of AU $ 80,000 and AU $ 180,000.

"It was discovered that consumers of illegal content were employed full-time (37%), part-time (18%) or students (19%). Those who were self-employed or retired were less likely to infringe," he said The report.

"Revenue was an interesting factor; compared to all content consumers, violators were more likely to earn more than AU $ 80,000 and less likely to earn less than AU $ 40,000."

Although it was published at the end of December, the survey was conducted in March to 2,463 people 12 years of age or older.

A third of those pirated content said they would stop if legal services were cheaper and available, 5% said nothing would stop them.

The report also showed the declining use of Apple's music offerings in Australia along with the rise of Spotify.

While Spotify has gone from being used by 19% of respondents in 2015 to 54% in 2019, Apple's collection of music offers from iTunes and App Store dropped from 45% in 2015 to 32% four years later.

During the same period, YouTube has ranged between 56% and 60% popularity, and Facebook has remained in a range between 23% and 26%.

For the services used to access video games, the news was better for Apple, which together with the Google Play store led the survey with 31% of respondents who used it, while services such as Steam, Xbox Live and Sony Entertainment Network They saw a diminishing use.

"In the last four years it is clear that consumers of digital content are increasingly paying for most of their content," says the report.

"While the increase in music is constant at 38% in 2019 compared to 39% in 2018, there is a significant increase in the other three types of content. Video games increased 13% from 13% in 2018 to 26% in 2019 ". The films increased from 31% for 2018 to 49% in 2019 and television programs from 26% in 2018 to 34% in 2019. "

The report added that there was an increase in consumers who obtained free access to the content and then bought it at a later date.

The 2019 edition of the survey provided more data on the trend pointed out in 2015, that users who pay for content, but also infringe copyright, spend more than users who only pay for content.

When asked respondents about blocking websites related to piracy, 58% said they would surrender, while 37% said they would seek alternative legal access and 8% said they would seek free but illegal alternative access.

Of the 7%, or 329 respondents, who said they would try to skip the blockade, 44% said they would use a VPN, 21% said they would look for another site, 20% would look for a proxy and 15% would opt for a browser extension , and 13% go through Google Translate.

While overall consumer spending on music, movies and games declined.

