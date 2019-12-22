Australian jockey Damian Lane added group 1 Arima Kinen to his magnificent 2019 calendar year, leading Cox Plate winner Lys Gracieux to victory.

Loading...

"It was just one of the most impressive wins you would see. But what a race from Damian.

"This is one of their biggest races of the year with bets and attention. I know there is the Japan Cup, but it & # 39; s 39; is larger. "

Jumping a second favorite behind one of the best middle distance horses in the world, Almond Eye, the six year old mare has never looked in doubt directly at home in what is supposed to be her race retirement, with Lane slowing the line to win by four lengths.

Damien Lane supported his Cox Plate victory over Lys Gracieux to win group 1 Arima Kinen in Japan. Credit: Getty Images

The 25-year-old Australian hoop, who won the Golden Slipper, Caulfield Cup and Cox Plate in 2019, placed Lys Gracieux in a fantastic position on the fence in the first half of the race as the winner of the Hong Kong Mile 2017 Aerolithe has set a voracious pace at the front.

It seemed to suit the first two in the market for the final corner, but instead of following the favorite Almond Eye in the straight, Lane led Lys Gracieux outward and dropped it with a full finish soaring, taking the lead with 50 yards before Lane sits down and poses for the photo.

The victory, along with three of Australia's four gold jewels in 2019, also added to Lane's Group 1 victory over Graceful Lys in the Takarazuka Kinen in June, the two returning more than 3.7 millions of dollars for the first prize.

Both Arima Kinen and Takarazuka Kinen are races in which the Japanese public votes for horses to make the field.

"There are two races in the year they enter by votes and he has won them both on the same horse," said Jordon in disbelief, adding that the victory would provide Lane with a multitude of riding possibilities. in Japan and around the world in the future.