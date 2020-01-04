Australian fast pitcher Josh Hazlewood says shorter games would hurt spinners

Loading...

Hazlewood is firmly opposed to the concept as he believes that the fifth day of testing is what separates national cricket from the next level. He is also concerned that it will take the "art" of the longest game in the game and worries about the implications this would have on spinners, who rely on the deterioration of the field to handle their job.

Josh Hazlewood is not a fan of the four-day tests. Credit: Getty

The paceman's opinions echo those of his senior teammates Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon, who are also strongly opposed to the four-day tests.

"It would take a long time for the spinner," said Hazlewood. "In England, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, you could think of playing four rapids rather than a spinner. They only enter [to play] Australia on the fifth day – as in Dubai, it there is no spin for three and a half days.

Loading

"It would hurt a spinner. I'm not sure the wickets would be prepared differently. I think it would take away the art of teaming down, playing batting for long periods of time and have a mental streak on a team. "

Hazlewood believes that shorter tests would not fully reward the teams that had dominated a match, as the teams should declare earlier so that a result can be achieved.

"We did it in New Zealand, but you will still be looking to set up the game," said Hazlewood. "Shield games go fast. On a flat wicket, you have to work a little to set up the game and have a run. If the two teams are not part of it, there can be no chance of result. "

Although it is likely that there will be an increase in the minimum of 90 overs per day, the absence of a day five would make catching up more difficult in the event of rain. Three of the five tests in the ashes entered day five, including Australia's thrilling victory at Old Trafford over the stump shade.

Hazlewood can understand the concerns of some directors regarding the status quo, as the crowd is often greatly reduced on the fifth day.

"But it is the difference between the national and international levels," he said. "Five days is much more difficult. I am very happy to leave as is.

"Some of the best games fall over the fifth, like Manchester and Lord's. Purists love the draw as much as victory and defeat."

Hazlewood returns from injury in the Sydney Sixers' clash with Adelaide at Coffs Harbor. It’s his first game for the franchise since the 2013-14 season and his first format since March 2016.

Paceman hasn't played since he injured his hamstrings in the Perth test, but is about to return to the international stage in the three-game series of a day in India.

"I want to play more Twenty20 cricket, which is why I signed with the Sixers," said Hazlewood. "I want to seize my opportunities and put numbers on the board in this format."

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sport

Loading