Australia vs New Zealand Departure time, odds, how to watch

"We will always be grateful to him for what he has given to the national team and for the vital role he has played in helping us keep the Ashes in England this year. He goes out when he always plays well, which is what every athlete wants to do in a perfect world. "

Tim Paine, captain of the Australian men's team, thanked Siddle for his exemplary service to Australian and international cricket. "Sids has been the heart and soul of the team for a long time," said Paine. "I remember meeting him in academies and even at the time, he was one of the great men on the team, something he continued to this day.

"He has a huge heart and is a fantastic melon. He will be greatly missed in the group. He has been incredibly good for our young fast bowlers over the past 18 months and has also been a great support to me during that time. "It is sad to see him leave international cricket, but the time has come for him. He had a wonderful career, he accomplished a lot and I know he still has a lot to offer in national cricket. "

Kevin Roberts, managing director of Cricket Australia, praised Siddle for playing a crucial role in defining team culture in recent seasons. "On behalf of all the members of the Australian cricket family, I would like to thank Peter for his extraordinary service to the national team," said Roberts. “Peter's contribution goes far beyond what you see on the ground. He is a wonderful team player who played a key role in the resurgence of the national team.

"His 221 trial counters are a huge accomplishment and are matched by the impact he has made on the team's culture. He is a great competitor, a humble person and one who illustrates the values ​​of Australian cricket. "

In addition to his 67 tests, Siddle has also represented Australia in 20 one-day Internationals and two twenty20 Internationals. He will continue to play cricket at the national level, including for the Adelaide Strikers in this year's KFC BBL and for Victoria in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.