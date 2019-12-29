Australia v New Zealand, MCG

Loading...

Marnus Labuschagne 7 (17)

His run for consecutive centuries has ended, but Labuschagne has again made a significant contribution, accumulating 63 on opening day to help deplete the Kiwis and define a platform for those below him in the # 39; s order. Was exhausted during the second innings where he showed a thirst for fast races, and took the wicket to finish the match.

Solid contributor: Marnus Labuschagne turns 50 on the first day of the second test against New Zealand at MCG.Credit:AAP

Steve Smith 8 (15)

Again fell twice to Neil Wagner's short balls, making it four of four in this series. However, by the time Wagner hit the second morning, Smith had already made a difficult 85, carrying the brunt of the barrage of the left armor. Even though he seldom looked completely comfortable, it was an important leg of the former skipper. He dropped a hold in the early innings of the NZ but there was no harm.

Matthew Wade 5.5 (11)

The veteran gave up again, making an unconvincing 38 in the first innings before being sent off by Colin de Grandhomme. He sought to force the problem on the fourth morning as the Australians set a target for the NZ. It hasn't been a bad summer for Wade, but a big score in Sydney would be welcome.

Travis Head 9.5 (15.5)

The place of the vice-captain appeared in doubt before the test, although it later appeared that Australia was lying and that he was still going to play. In any case, Head silenced many of his critics with a century of fitness on the second day, helping to put lingering concerns about his inability to convert the 1950s to 100.

Low hat: Travis Head celebrates its century on the second day of the Boxing Day Test. Credit: Chris Hopkins

Tim Paine 9 (16)

The skipper has played perhaps his best innings since his recall from the test side, which makes 79 to withdraw the match to New Zealand on the second day. He showed an intention to attack and was probably unlucky to be denied a first century of testing after being at the wrong end of a contentious decision. He again had problems with the DRS system, but on the whole, his quality as captain was solid, the call not to apply the continuation being justified. Paine also behaved well, with his hooking of Henry Nicholls breaking a solid partnership in New Zealand on the fourth day.

James Pattinson 9 (9)

Included in his first Home Test in nearly four years, the Victorian made an excellent comeback. He pulled Black Caps captain Kane Williamson twice, playing with consistent pace and skill. The fact that Australia has it in reserve shows the immense quality of their fast bowling stocks.

Pat Cummins 9 (16.5)

The world number one bowler capped an exceptional year crossing New Zealand with 5-28 in the opening heats. As always, control and consistency were the hallmarks of his game. Despite all the cricket he has lacked over the years, Cummins is only 26 years old and is on the road to greatness.

Mitchell Starc 5.5 (15.5)

The other two peacekeepers shared most of the remains. Starc was sometimes a little finicky as he can be, but his sheer speed helped New Zealand to the rear of the foot, and by breaking Trent Boult's hand, he still crushed kiwi spirits .

Nathan Lyon 8 (18)

Barely necessary in the first rounds, the spinner came into play on the fourth day, taking four scalps to help clean the Black Caps and secure the Trans-Tasman trophy. Shane Warne's call to be dropped is ridiculous.

Notes from New Zealand by Jon Pierik

Tom Latham 6 (series 9)

Made 50 in the first innings when he was the only man to score more than 18. Tourists had wanted to build around him but he failed in three of his four shots. Was foiled in the second inning when the Australians attacked his stumps, then Pattinson threw a large one, prompting Latham to chase after him and run behind.

Centurion: New Zealander Tom Blundell scored 100 points on day four at MCG.Credit:AAP

Tom Blundell 8.5 (8.5)

Pitch-forked in an opening role for this test, made 15 in the first innings and could not watch that his partners fell in the second. Become the first New Zealander to publish a century in the CWM – and seems to have had the role at the top of the order for some time.

Kane Williamson 4 (9)

Has had a miserable streak so far with bat and field. Was not clear-minded, as illustrated when he chased a wide stump delivery in the first innings and was caught in the thin leg. Wasn't helped by his failed openers. Brendon McCullum questioned his tactics, particularly the decision to throw drummer-keeper Tom Blundell the ball on Friday.

Ross Taylor 3 (9)

He may be on the verge of becoming the Black Caps' top scorer of all time, but has failed his three shots since his first 80 innings in Perth. His decision to try to cut a delivery so close to his Pattinson body on Sunday – thus cutting – was from a mentally exhausted man.

Henry Nicholls 3 (6)

Cummins' first lbw victim this year in the first innings when he fell in love with a golden duck, but showed signs in the second innings of a man who has five centuries of testing . Was compact and drove Lyon for six to the field, but fell next ball when pulled out of its fold.

BJ Watling 6 (10)

Came here as the No. 1 ranked gloveman in the world, but did not have the impact with the bat he dreamed of. He came across a delivery ripper from Pattinson in the first innings when he was caught in slip, but struggled hard in the second innings until he was caught at the leg slides from an inner edge. Glovework was clean but it was the lack of tracks that hurt.

Colin de Grandhomme 6.5 (11.5)

The animated allrounder continued to perform well with the ball. In fact, he seemed to have left too much at his average pace because Boult and Southee couldn't make the required incisions. Deserves the ticket offices of Labuschagne and Wade from the first rounds. Could not go ahead with the bat.

Mitchell Santner 2 (4)

Surely can't play Sydney. Has not even been able to hold an end in Melbourne, let alone disturb the drummers. Williamson quickly lost self-confidence, as his first nine overs showed in Australia's first innings in six different spells.

Tim Southee 5 (14.5)

Supporting after his nine wickets for the Perth game, he struggled fiercely through 33 overs in the opening innings, but was unable to claim top notch key wickets with the new ball. This hurt tourists after winning the draw and choosing to play bowl. Claimed three tailors in Australia's first innings but the damage had already been done.

Neil Wagner 8 (16.5)

Seven wickets for the match were a reward due to a man who also celebrated his 200th trial wicket, accomplishing this feat faster than any Kiwi other than Sir Richard Hadlee. Sacked Smith four times with short balls – and provided a notebook for all nations to follow.

Trent Boult 3 (3)

This is a series that the left-handed veteran prefers to forget. Perth missed due to a side tension injury, returned to Melbourne, but his right hand was broken by a bouncer Mitchell Starc. His only joy came when he fired Joe Burns for a golden duck the first day.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Daniel is a sports reporter of the age

