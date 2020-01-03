Australia v New Zealand 2020

Loading...

The Kiwis are not alone at the moment among the traveling teams of the cricket world with complete disability. Across the Indian Ocean, England has also suffered tragedies, with 11 players on their team in South Africa having been hit by flu-like symptoms since arriving on the continent. While most came well before the start of the second test in Newlands on Friday, the tourist curse continued to haunt Joe Root's side as fly-half Rory Burns injured his left ankle in a Highly contested warm-up soccer match during training in Cape Town. .

As Williamson and New Zealand know well in recent weeks, the task of winning the Cricket Test is tough enough without things taking the form of a pear due to illness. or from an injury.

As was the extent of the Black Caps' problems, they were forced to include a beginner drummer in which they had flown from Auckland as a cover the night before. Glenn Phillips was hastily presented in his cap by Ross Taylor before playing when Latham delivered the group's rev-up speech.

Although he is close to the last representative of New Zealand, the situation was not as hopeless as in India in 1988, when the disease swept the tour after a function, the day before rest day, during the first test. from their series in Bangalore.

With John Wright's team unable to muster 11 players when play resumes at Chinnaswamy Stadium, and most of those who have made White uncomfortable, two members of the traveling media contingent have been called upon to complete. the XI on the ground.

One of them was former captain Jeremy Coney, who called the game for the radio but who had played the last of his 52 tests the year before, which didn’t was not entirely in its place. The other was a 43-year-old television reporter Ken Nicholson, who earlier in the game reported that Richard Hadlee had set the world record for most test kiosks.

Nicholson, who played a first-class game for Otago in 1971/72, spoke to stuff.co.nz in 2018 about his unlikely role in the game, including an episode he laughs at 30 years later – but not at the time.

"Wrighty was crossing the field and he laughed," he recalls. "One of the drummers, Sidhu, stopped him and said," I know who Mr. Coney is, but who is the little fat man covered? "It annoyed me a little because I had lost a stone and a half because I was also a crook."