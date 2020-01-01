Australia sends aid to forest fire cities as the death toll increases

Loading...

PERTH, Australia – Australia deployed ships and military planes on Wednesday to help communities devastated by apocalyptic forest fires that left at least 17 people dead across the country and sent thousands of residents and tourists to the coast.

Navy ships and military planes carried water, food and fuel to the cities where supplies were exhausted and fires cut roads. Authorities confirmed that three bodies were found on Lake Conjola on the south coast of New South Wales on Wednesday, bringing the death toll in the state to 15.

More than 175 houses have been destroyed in the region.

About 4,000 people in the coastal city of Mallacoota fled to the shore when the winds pushed a fire into their homes under a sky obscured by smoke and red on fire by flames. Stranded residents and vacationers slept in their cars, and gas stations and surf clubs became evacuation areas. Dozens of houses burned before the winds changed direction on Tuesday night, saving the rest of the city.

Victoria's emergency commissioner, Andrew Crisp, told reporters that the Australian Defense Force was moving naval assets to Mallacoota on a supply mission that would last two weeks and the helicopters would also fly in more firefighters since the roads were inaccessible .

"I think that was our biggest threat in terms of what we are doing with children if we need to go to the water to protect ourselves given the fact that they are only 1, 3 and 5," tourist Kai Kirschbaum told ABC Australia. "If you are a good swimmer, it really doesn't matter if you have to be in the water for longer, but doing it with three children would be, I think, a nightmare."

Conditions cooled on Wednesday, but the danger of fire remained very high throughout the state, where four people are missing.

“We have three months of warm weather to come. We have a dynamic and dangerous fire situation throughout the state, ”said Crisp.

In the city of Conjola Park, in New South Wales, the destruction of 89 properties was confirmed and the fires on Tuesday melted cars. More than 100 fires were still burning in the state on Wednesday, although none were at an emergency level. Seven people died this week, including a volunteer firefighter, a man found in a burning car and a father and son who died at home.

Fire crews took advantage of relief conditions on Wednesday to restore energy to critical infrastructure and carry out some incinerations, before conditions are expected to deteriorate on Saturday as high temperatures and high winds return.

"There is a possibility that Saturday's conditions are as bad or worse than what we saw yesterday," said New South Wales Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers.

The early and devastating start of summer forest fires in Australia has led authorities to qualify this season as the worst on the record and revived the debate over whether the conservative government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison has taken sufficient measures on climate change . Australia is the world's largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas, but Morrison rejected calls last month to reduce Australia's lucrative coal industry.

Morrison won a third surprise term in May. Among his government's promises was to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% by 2030, a modest figure compared to the 45% promise of the center-left opposition Labor Party.

The leader of the minor party of the Australian Greens, Richard Di Natale, demanded a royal commission, the highest form of investigation of the nation, on the forest fire crisis.

"If he (Morrison) refuses to do so, we will move to a parliamentary investigation commission with similar powers to the royal commission as soon as parliament returns," Di Natale said in a statement.

Around 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have been burned across the country in recent months, with at least 17 people killed and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

Some communities canceled New Year's fireworks celebrations, but Sydney's popular display of its iconic harbor took place controversially in front of more than a million revelers. The city was granted an exemption from the total ban on fireworks on site and elsewhere to avoid further forest fires.

Smoke from forest fires meant that Canberra, the nation's capital, on Wednesday had an air quality of more than 21 times the dangerous rating to be reportedly the worst in the world.

The smoke also crossed the Tasmanian Sea and reached New Zealand.