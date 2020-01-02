Australia New Zealand cricketers, tennis players gather behind devastating efforts – National

Loading...

After the three series of tests between Australia and New Zealand have been decided, players on both teams will temporarily turn their attention away from the pitch on the Sydney Cricket Ground and the deadly wildfires across the country.

Black armbands will be worn from the first day of testing on Friday as a token of respect for those who lost their lives in the tragic fires, while emergency services personnel are given one minute of applause during the preparation ceremony.

Cricket Australia also announced that two one-day caps between Australia and New Zealand at S.C.G. In March, donations are raised to the Australian Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Fund to help those affected by the fires.

Later on Thursday, Australian tennis players in the ATP Cup committed to pledging different amounts for Bushfire appeals for every ace they'd hit during the opening tournament and later events down under, including the Australian Open starting January 20 ,

Nick Kyrgios, who first tweeted the idea on Wednesday and suggested that Tennis Australia do the same, promised $ 200 per ace, with teammates Alex de Minaur and John Millman also contributing.

Tennis Australia announced on Thursday that it would announce some fundraisers for bushfire victims at the ATP Cup and Australian Open.

Authorities said Thursday that seven people had died since Monday – and 15 this season – and nearly 400 homes in New South Wales had been destroyed. The situation could worsen this weekend if the smoke could affect the second day of testing.

Canadian crews leave to fight forest fires in Australia

The worst fire occurs in the east of Victoria and on the south coast of New South Wales, where thousands of people in isolated communities are surrounded by fire and military helicopters have been used to reach them. There is also a "catastrophic" fire warning in Western Australia, while the states of Tasmania and Queensland have also been severely affected in recent months.

Smoke from the south of New South Wales can cause the game in Sydney to stop if it becomes too unhealthy or if visibility is compromised. Last month, a local Twenty20 cricket match in Canberra was canceled due to smoke and unhealthy conditions for the players.

Some Sydney-class cricket matches were already affected, and paramedics had to play at least one match to treat two non-asthmatic players.

The ICC referee Richie Richardson and the referees, who closely monitor air quality and visibility, are responsible for deciding whether to cancel the friendly.

New Zealand is drafted by Glenn Phillips as injury protection if skipper Kane Williamson or Henry Nicholls are absent due to illness. Williamson and Nicholls were unable to train on Wednesday or Thursday. Spinner Mitchell Santner is also said to be ill.

23-year-old Phillips has played 11 Twenty20 caps for New Zealand.

New Zealand offspin bowler Will Somerville, who has lived in Sydney for most of his life, said that concerns about smoking issues are negligible for those suffering from the fires known as bushfires in Australia.

"It's damn terrible, shocking, and it's been going on for so long," said Somerville. "I don't know what else to say. There's been talk of smoke delaying the game, but who cares? It means nothing compared to what people go through."

"He is so thirsty": Cyclists treat parched koalas with a drink during a hot heat wave in Australia

Australian coach Justin Langer expressed similar feelings to Somerville, noting that "many people are suffering" and that he will leave it up to others to monitor air quality and to check whether the conditions are suitable for the future game.

"The reality is that this is a cricket game," said Langer. "It will be the first time in my life that I say this. I hope it rains a bit during the test because Sydney needs it."

The McGrath Foundation remains the primary charity partner for the Sydney Pink Test, which has been running since 2009 to raise money for breast cancer nurses. The charity honors England-born Jane McGrath, the wife of Australian high-speed bowler Glenn McGrath, who died of breast cancer in 2008.

Australia won the first test in Perth with 296 runs and the second in Melbourne with 247 runs, each of which had a day off. Australia is expected to maintain an unchanged XI, with New Zealand making at least one injury-related change due to Trento Boult's right hand injury.

