Australia follows Siddle's success plan

As the throw and ball lost their fizz, the Australians continued to attack Blundell by playing skittles and looking for swing and seam. It had worked against all the new arrivals from the first rounds. But there was less movement that day, then none, which means that the line played in the hands. Being a wicket keeper, they always grab their hands.

Blundell is so predisposed for side leg play that he seems to think the other side of the field is not offside, but offside. In his open, squatting position, he could only see him out of the corner of his eye anyway. The blankets are what he pulls at night, what he did that day. Of his 121, 104 were tagged in the leg, not so much by the hook and by the scammer as by the hook, the pull, the peek, the rap and the driving.

Winning a victory: Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson and David Warner celebrate after Tim Paine picks up Henry Nicholls of New Zealand to seal a series win for the hosts on day four of the CWM Boxing Day Test. AAP

At times, Australia has allowed procedures to drift, for example, by not turning to the capable legs of Marnus Labuschagne until in the shade of the strains. This is a criticism that has been made before against Tim Paine's generally energetic captaincy, especially at Headingley during the Ashes. On this day, it may be that Australia has drifted in the same way that continents drift, with all the time in the world to do so. Finally, Nathan Lyon did the work. In the language of baseball, Labuschagne would be credited with the safeguard.

Two years ago, after making his debut in order against the West Indies two years ago, Blundell became a figure in world cricket folklore when he was then seen returning home, in his whites, Man of the Match trophy under the arm. .

That day, he only needed to have walked half of the CWM to feel at home. If Australia's homage to Siddle was subtle, the homage to Blundell was far from it. A large contingent of Kiwi supporters took Bay 22, turning it into Bay of Islands, and was as bloody in his barracks as Blundell in his batter. They helped bring the total number of participants in this test to over 201,000, the same as the first three tests this summer combined.

They were a welcome addition, both for the atmosphere and for the results. Like their team, they should visit more often.

Hit the mark: Black Cap Tom Blundell on the way to a ton on the fourth day of the test the day after Christmas. Credit: Getty Images

In a summer of otherwise tyrannical domination of Australia, one thing that could be chosen is that they were sometimes confused by the resistance of the 11th hour: Baba Azam and Mohammed Rizwan in Brisbane, Yasir Shah in Adelaide , Neil Wagner everywhere.

But why choose it? This is the cricket test. You expect even the sweetest teams to test you sooner or later.

In the days of dogs, cricket fans and experts ask what's wrong with "we"? When they are bottom-up, they ask what's wrong with "them", the opposition? We always choose "false" by default. What is wrong with "them" this summer, Pakistan and New Zealand, is "us". Little by little, the elements of this reshaped and re-educated Australian team were put in place. Now they start playing as a whole. At home, they can become impregnable again.

On other days, from other places, questions might be asked. Would another spinner be careful? If a versatile player is playing, to relieve the first line of bowling (yes, that one again). When the winter tests arrive, and India next summer, they will be processed. But not here, not now. Honoring the eternal optimist Siddle, now is the time to count the winnings. The MCG field could be included, a thug obviously reformed, although the authorities will remain alert for a relapse.

Repeatedly: Peter Siddle explains his decision to withdraw from international cricket in a conversation with Adam Gilchrist (left) and Michael Vaughan.Credit: Getty Images

So the last day of Siddle as an international ended in a surge of Australian glory. In truth, he was an accessory here, and had been semi-retired anyway, until he was reactivated by trainer Justin Langer, who appreciated him for his persistence as well as her personality: if not the character on the cover readers, the mind on the dressmakers. He leaves in the certainty that Australian fast bowling stocks have rarely been more plentiful and that team stocks continue to increase and 2018 seems like a long time ago.

Greg Baum is chief sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

