Australia enters the pyrocene, the age of fire

If you want to contemplate the hellish future of human existence on Earth, look in Australia. Huge bush fires have burned 14.5 million acres since September, killing at least 18. Vast plumes of smoke are pouring into major cities along the east coast, posing serious danger to respiratory health to millions of people. And the fire season in Australia is just beginning.

For Californians, the scenes are familiar. The same cabal of factors, including climate change and land management, conspires to produce larger forest fires that consume more land and kill more people. We have entered the embers era – think of it as an ice age, but with flames, what the fire historian Stephen Pyne calls the Pyrocene.

In Australia and California, a warmer world means drier vegetation, which burns more easily. Australia is also flaring in severe drought, coupled with a brutal heat wave – in mid-December the country experienced its hottest day ever, an average high temperature of 107.4 degrees Fahrenheit. As in California, strong winds can spark a simple spark in a forest fire so massive that it creates its own climate. And just as fast-moving flames engulfed paradise in 2018, fires are moving so fast that they smash entire Australian cities.

"It's unprecedented," says firefighter David Bowman of the University of Tasmania. “It’s worse than new, it’s a disaster.” Fires in Australia are tearing apart landscapes they shouldn’t cross. Banana plantations, for example, should be filled with lush, fire-resistant green plants, but they too will ignite. "We see fires in rural landscapes that are behaving in a very disturbing way," says Bowman. “Very fast, overwhelming movement. When you talk about evacuating rural towns, it's just scary. "

In both Australia and California, climate change has increased the likelihood of fires, but decades of local policy mistakes have magnified their danger. For millennia, Indigenous peoples in both places have maintained a healthy relationship with fire, including the value of starting fires in order to reset ecosystems, as wildfires have done since their first fire on Earth. If you let smaller flames burn, they destroy brushwood that could otherwise accumulate and fuel an uncontrollable forest fire.

When the British arrived in Australia, they brought with them a policy of zero tolerance against fire: immediately put out forest fires. After World War II, however, Australian policymakers began to revolt. Building on Indigenous fire policies as well as rural Australians, they implemented a large-scale program of controlled burns.

"They wanted to give it some scientific rigor and some bureaucratic discipline, and that was really a major breakthrough," says Pyne. “And this was seen as a kind of nationalist achievement – they were no longer going to follow the British model.” The United States, which had also subscribed to the British model of zero tolerance, quickly followed suit. (California doesn't do as many controlled burns as it should, but the southeastern United States does it pretty well.)

But then came a tension in Australia between pro-fire foresters and urban environmentalists who lamented the destructive potential of fire, especially for wildlife. "There is also still a deep suspicion of fire coming out of the British tradition, so they always find ways to prevent burns," said Pyne. Fuel builds up, then an intense drought paves the way for supercharged forest fires. But again, the vegetation is so dry and the winds so strong that even the lush, manicured plantations ignite.

Links between Australia and California are not limited to the conditions on the ground. Because they are in different hemispheres, they have historically had opposite fire seasons – summer in Australia is winter in California, and vice versa. So, with some sort of exchange program, firefighters from either region could cross the Pacific to help fight seasonal fires. But climate change complicates this relationship, as the fire seasons in Australia and California are getting longer and overlapping now. In fact, by the time the Australian fires started this year, California was experiencing its worst statewide forest fires.

