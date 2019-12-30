Audi RS3 Vs 2017 RS3: do the stricter emission standards affect performance?

Loading...

As emissions regulations become increasingly stringent, it seems that performance cars, especially those in Europe, are not as powerful as ever. In a recent test to see if this is true, CarWow has compared an Audi RS3 2017 with the most recent 2019 RS3.

To meet emissions testing according to the Global Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) in Europe, car manufacturers are forced to equip vehicles with particulate filters. On paper, the addition to the 2019 RS3 does not seem to reduce power, just like the 2017 model, the 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo engine delivers the same exact figures: 400 hp and 480 Nb (480 Nm) of torque.

CarWow started its tests through a series of head-to-head drag races with the pair. Regarding the races, the duo were very attuned to each other. Then a handful of rolling drag races were done and the 2017 model seemed to have a considerable power advantage at the top.

After attaching the cars to a dyno and performing a series of power runs, it was concluded that the pre-WLTP car has a slightly higher torque in the speed range than the 2019 model. Interestingly, the 2019 model has more torque in the middle range, while the older car has a slightly less dramatic power decrease after reaching peak torque. It is likely that the presence of the particulate filter in the new car limits the ability of the engine to breathe just enough to give the older car a small advantage.

Would you notice the difference in the real world? We doubt it.

