ATP Cup | Cam Norrie shakes nerves to give the GB team the edge

After not giving Kuzmanov a break point opportunity throughout the first set, Norrie capitulated on his own serve in the second.

He produced a pair of double faults that almost gave Kuzmanov a 2-0 break. Kuzmanov kept his cool and forced a decision maker with a set of 6-3 seconds, opening the door to the first major upheaval in the tournament.

The match had been overturned and the equation for the third set was simple. If Norrie was able to regain her dominant form in the first set, Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury were classified favorites at $ 1.04 in the double leg match. Dan Evans would have a free swing against Grigor Dimitrov.

If Kouzmanov could continue his race however, Dimitrov would have a golden opportunity to snatch Bulgaria's first points at the tournament.

The pressure was there. Kuzmanov's first service game showed that it was going to happen to him. He produced too many direct errors to give Norrie a 2-0 break.

The Bulgarian retaliated. He faced Norrie at the net and seemed ready to erase the deficit when he retaliated. But Norrie beat the Bulgarian again before crossing the final stages of his 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory.

In the first set, the world number 53 broke Kuzmanov's serve twice on his way to a comfortable 6-2 in 45 minutes.

Norrie won a gigantic 95% of her first services in the first set. He won 16 of those 19 points and didn't even give his Bulgarian enemy as much lone breakpoint opportunity.

This trend stopped in its tracks when the game resumed. But after enduring the fear, Norrie held out and almost ensured Britain's victory on opening day despite Dimitrov's presence in the second match in singles.

Bulgaria must now beat Moldova to stay alive on Sunday, while Britain will have the chance to stay on top of Group C against Belgium, who beat Moldova earlier on Friday.

