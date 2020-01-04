ATP Cup | Alex de Minaur's victory over Alex Zverev, a small step towards a great year

Loading...

Two years ago, the man known as "The Demon" announced himself on the ATP circuit, winning a joker for Brisbane International and making his way to the semi -finals before losing to American Ryan Harrison. He reached the final of the Sydney event a few weeks later, losing to the world number 5 Daniil Medvedev.

Now he returns as an established player in the top 20 and this should only be the start. He started summer by beating world number 7 Alex Zverev to give Australia an ATP Cup scalp in Brisbane. After a set and a break, he fought to beat the German star for the first time in four attempts.

Alex de Minaur plays a forehand in his match against Alexander Zverev. Credit: Getty Images

It was a decisive victory for de Minaur, and it is no small task with a grand slam on the horizon and the rest of the first ATP Cup to play, culminating in Sydney when the pools are finished at Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

Like much of what Minaur has accomplished in his short career, it was not just the result but the way it was achieved. He came out of the canvas to frustrate Zverev in the second set, breaking the tie and then running away with the match.

The German pulverized his racket while de Minaur raised his arms to a cheering crowd.

"For me, the most important thing is to have beaten an opponent that I had not yet beaten," said de Minaur. "It sort of had my number so far. I had lost it a few times.

"I lost a very tight one but the following ones were a little more comfortable, so it's just to put it in my head that I'm good enough to match it with these guys. And every kind of top 10 and high-level victory my opponent wins is a little more self-confidence and I'm just trying to support myself. "

Hewitt advised Minaur throughout the match from his bunker next to the field and sat next to him that night to recount the victory. Many see the nuances of the relentless Hewitt in de Minaur's play, so it's easy to see why the former world number one is looking forward to his work.

It is one thing to take a set off from a player like Zverev, it is quite another to complete it. But de Minaur was able to ride the crowd support wave and return even the fiercest groundstrokes of the towering German, a player many consider to be an apparent heir when the Big Three finally retired .

"It was a huge swing, obviously, to be able to close this second set," said Hewitt. "And then we talked about it when changing the reset point now. It's a new set. We have this one in the bag, but it has to go early.

"Zverev was obviously quite disappointed to lose this second set after being in a winning position and he cracked a racket and we had to use this momentum, stay positive. The energy, the crowd, all behind him … he used it perfectly. "

De Minaur had problems with pubic osteitis last year and, at one point, he felt that the disease could threaten his season. Now he looks fitter and stronger than ever and has added power to a game that relies on speed, relentless pursuit of the ball and an ability to perform sustained rallies.

Alexander Zverev is considered one of the elites of the next generation of rising tennis stars.

Finding a way to beat Zverev was pleasing enough for de Minaur, who now faces Canada's world number 15, Denis Shapovalov, in what he describes as another "popcorn" match on Sunday.

"I still think there is a lot of room for improvement there," said de Minaur of his first hit in 2020. "But what I'm proud of today now is to find a way to win against an opponent who hits the ball big, serves better.

"I didn't get a lot of free points on my service, so I just had to try to find ways to earn points there. It was not easy and it was a very good match to start the year somehow, start the new season. It's never easy. "

Team captain Hewitt had scored a period of rapid improvement for de Minaur before the ATP Cup. The proof was in the pudding on Pat Rafter Arena.

"Even his movement has also moved to another level," said Hewitt. "He certainly grows with his power from the bottom of the field, but it seemed like very slow conditions there … it was probably perfect conditions for Zverev.

"I felt like Alex really had to try to bring it to him and some sort of red line to try to gain points from the start. It was all about waiting this opportunity, to weather the storm as well as possible and he was able to do it.

"He was able to dig deep, then regroup and be positive and use that positive energy to be able to reverse the match. And then, in the third set, Alex played some of his best tennis. He actually took it at the foot. -toe from the back of the field and matched him with power. It was a good bloody victory. "

De Minaur has already established himself as a new generation star and has made no secret of the fact that he wants to mix it up with the best players in the male draw. When asked which tournament was still on his list, there was no hesitation – the end-of-season ATP finals in London.

He must first continue to build up stocks during the Australian summer, starting with another quality opponent on Sunday. Australia has the "death group" in the ATP Cup, but there is a feeling that De Minaur would not have it otherwise.

"Every game that we play is going to be incredibly difficult and especially in the group that we are," he said. "So it's just going to be a popcorn match after a popcorn match. I will do anything to recover and I hope that next Sunday I will be ready to start all over again."

