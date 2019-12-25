Athol Daily News – YMCA of Athol Area Celebrates New Lobby

Loading...

ATHOL – As Scottish poet Robert Burns wrote: “The best prepared plans of mice and humans often go awry.” This was the case on Wednesday for the YMCA of Athol Area. The Y had planned a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the end of major renovations to its hall. However, as some of those responsible for the improvements to the 107-year-old building were unable to attend, officials of the organization decided to have a "soft opening" and postponed cutting the ribbon for January 15th.

Contracts for the renovation of $ 225,000 have been awarded to a few local businesses.

The contractor who performed the facelift was Harris Restoration of Templeton. Owner Bill Harr said he has done his best to "keep all the history" associated with the local landmark. He noted that much of the work done on the structure will never actually be seen by the public.

The electrical work was completed by Charles Montalbano of Phillipston.

"The YMCA sought to be inclusive of the community and to open our doors to the community," said Executive Director Jennifer Gordon. "I think the feeling of the lobby over the years – I think we were looking for a way to open it, not only to be inclusive, but to be physically more inclusive for the community. We wanted to give it a more open feel, having windows and light was really the effect we were looking for. We often say that we are a pillar in the community, but really the community is the pillar of the Y. So, it goes both ways. "

Gordon, who took office at Athol Area Y in April, said, “Honestly, planning for the project was well advanced before I arrived. I was very blessed that everything was given to me and I said, "Let's go.

Gordon said one of the challenges of the project was to make changes without shocking the community.

"One of the challenges on my side was how to honor the community," she explained, "and keep this mix of eclectic and history and turn it into new and modern." , by mixing them, because you don't want to take away from the history of the building. But, at the same time, you bring that feeling of having opened at the same time. "

Although the building was constructed in 1912, said associate executive director Matt Talbot, the Y was not required to consult the local or state historic commission before starting work.

"We did not have to do it because we have never been registered as a historic site," he said. "We have spoken with locals who are taking care of this and they have recommended that we try to follow this path, but we have not been there yet."

Funding for the project comes from four main sources, said Gordon. The George I. Alden Trust, located in Worcester, provided $ 150,000, while the Amelia Peabody Trust of Boston contributed $ 40,000 and the M Foundation, with an office in Andover, $ 5,000. The balance comes from a fundraising campaign that brought together contributions from residents and businesses from across the Athol region.

"The community support has been phenomenal," said Gordon. "It really showed how much the people of Athol and the surrounding cities appreciate this organization."

Talbot added that the Y recently opened a satellite site in Orange, located at 131 Main Street West. Anyone interested in joining the YMCA of Athol Area can sign up on either site.