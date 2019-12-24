Athol Daily News – Women's basketball: second half domination leads Greenfield to Hopkins

Loading...

GREENFIELD – It's hard to call a basketball game before Christmas a must, but for Greenfield High School girls' basketball team, Monday's pitch against Hopkins Academy was a perfect opportunity to get a bitter taste from the mouth.

After a weekend in which the Green Wave abandoned its 2019 WMass Championship rematch against Hoosac Valley, then lost to the buzzer against South Hadley, whom they had beaten in the WMass semifinals the year last, Greenfield wanted to prove itself against the Western mass division. 4 Golden Hawks champions before leaving for the holidays.

At halftime, things weren't going well for the wave, which dragged 26-22. In the last 16 minutes of play, however, Greenfield looked like a completely different team, playing a relentless defense and getting easy buckets in transition while keeping Hopkins only three points in the second half en route to a 52- 29 of the Franklin County League North at Nichols Gymnasium.

"We didn't play with a lot of energy in the first period," said Green Wave coach John Hickey. "We were a slow step on defense, we weren't really aggressive. In the second half, we regained our defensive intensity and our energy and it became a factor. "

Greenfield (2-2, 2-0 FCL North) mixed between man-to-man defenses and area defenses in the first half, but the Golden Hawks managed to push the ball in before. enter their offensive sets. This made it easy to look at the rim.

In the second half, the wave played straight from man to man, picking up all the ground and not allowing Hopkins to get into an offensive rhythm. The Hawks only scored one basket in the third quarter and one free throw in the fourth quarter.

"The first half we did a lot of different things because our man was not performing so well and our energy was low," said Hickey. "In the second half, we made a commitment to play directly from man to man. If they weren't going to work, they weren't going to play. They decided to increase it by a few notches and it worked. "

Greenfield's second semester was led by Katie Haselton.

The junior was everywhere, scoring 14 of her 20 points, a peak in the last two quarters, while scoring 14 rebounds, collecting four assists and grabbing five interceptions.

Haselton brought energy on the defensive, tracking down the Hopkins player she was guarding and landing on the ground to find several loose balls.

"She's amazing," said Hickey. "She has an engine that doesn't stop. She leads us to rebound, steals, scores and I have no doubt that she leads us to assists. She is a versatile player. hard. We'll go as far as it can take us. "

Bryanna Rivera joined Haselton in double digits with 11 points. Racquel Provost scored seven points and Tess Rancourt added three points and knocked down seven rebounds for the wave.

Sara Beauchamp led the Golden Hawks (4-1, 1-1) with eight points, all in the first half.

Hopkins seemed to have had the advantage from the start, jumping to a 15-6 lead after the opening quarter. A second 16 point quarter by Greenfield allowed the hosts to return to the game, with five players scoring baskets to make the game more competitive.

After a season in which the wave knew they could get into just about any gym in Western Mass. And being one of the most talented teams on the field, Hickey said he wanted this year's team to understand that he had to compete for 32 minutes to win wins.

"I told the girls before the game not to take anyone lightly," said Hickey. "We are not the team we were last year. We have to come in and eliminate and fight every game. In the second half, they did. "

While Greenfield's defense stifled the defending Hawks, the offensive kept pace as it had to end in the first half, beating Hopkins 15-2 in the third quarter to go ; before 37-28. The wave racked up another 15 points while Hopkins couldn't keep up with their attack, giving Greenfield confidence and a plan on how to win to go ahead the rest of the season.

"It's psychological," said Hickey. “We abandoned this South Hadley game. It was a mental breakdown on offense, then defense. The young teams will do it. Winning tonight was just huge because our psyche was huge in my opinion. It was a good Christmas present. "