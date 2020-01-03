Athol Daily News – Wayne, Polamalu finalists for HOF 2020 in 1st year eligible

Loading...

Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among the 15 finalists in the 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The former Colts catcher and Steelers safety are joined by five others who have never been finalists: Packers safety LeRoy Butler; Rams Torry Holt receiver; Panthers linebacker Sam Mills; Linebacker dolphins Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive forward Bryant Young.

They are joined by former Broncos / Jets security finalists Steve Atwater; The Jaguars take on Tony Boselli; Rams / 49ers catcher Isaac Bruce; Steelers / Jets / Cardinals goalie Alan Faneca; Seahawks / Vikings / Titans guard Steve Hutchinson; Offensive back Colts / Cardinals / Seahawks Edgerrin James; Safety of buccaneers / broncos John Lynch; and Patriots / Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

These 15 will be considered for selection on February 1 in Miami. A player must receive 80% of the votes of the selection committee. A maximum of five modern players can be chosen.

For the first time this year, the Hall of Fame is also adding 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches who will be inducted into the Canton, Ohio sanctuary in August. This is a special selection to celebrate the 100th season of the NFL.

Lynch, now general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, is a finalist for the seventh time. Faneca is a finalist for the fifth time, while Boselli, Bruce and James are in their fourth year in the finals. Atwater and Hutchinson did it three times, Seymour twice.

The 2020 class will be presented at the NFL Honors, when the Associated Press announces its winners of the NFL individual awards on the evening of February 1 on Fox.

The whole class of 20 people from 2020 will be on site for the week dedicated to Canton. Modern era players as well as contributors and coaches will be officially registered on Saturday August 8. The 10 seniors will have their own inductions the week of September 16-19.