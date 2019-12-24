Athol Daily News – Unique Christmas Eve service planned at Phillipston Church

Loading...

PHILLPSTON – The Phillipston Congregational Church is planning a Christmas Eve service that participants will surely remember. Although it will include some traditional elements, it also presents a "spontaneous Nativity".

What can you ask, is a spontaneous Nativity?

"So," said Reverend Stephanie Flynn, "I want the narrator to say, you know, & # 39; we're back to the time when Jesus was born, and I want you to imagine that you are there, and that you can be part I will have shortlisted a Mary and a Joseph, but other than that, if you always wanted to be there and wanted to be one of the shepherds, you can be a shepherd.

"There will be costumes on the sides and someone to help you," she said. "You can put on a shepherd costume and be among the first people to hear this news of the birth of Jesus. You can be the first to witness it. "

And don't expect to respect traditional stereotypes.

"You see, from my point of view, the shepherds were not always men and the angels were not always women. I think people assume that. It makes no sense to me" said Flynn.

"I did it another time, and it was magnificent. There was a man in our church who apparently had all his life wanted to be an angel; we just never asked him. So he put on the angel costume and put on the wings and the halo and the shiny white dress and, not that I told him to do it, he stood on a bench because 39; he wanted to get up to tell the good news to the shepherds. His name was Sidney Holway – just a wonderful man. He proclaimed the good news, his face in the air and he stretched out his arms – it was incredible. "

In conclusion, said Flynn, participants and participants will have lit candles for "real candlelight service". The finale will include the song "Silent Night" and "Joy to the World" while those gathered stand around Mary and Joseph and the Baby Jesus.

There will be another departure from the tradition, added Flynn.

"I'm not really going to the wise," she said. "The wise men, from my point of view, are more for Epiphany, January 6. So we are not going to include the wise men because this is really kind of a story later."

Tuesday service starts at 7 p.m.

"We had a service at 11 am, which was really nice, except that it made the pastor very cranky all Christmas day because she doesn't like going to bed at 1 am", joked Flynn. "And at 7 a.m. we really, really attract a lot of young families and the elderly, because they don't want to go out at 11 a.m."

Two organists will play Christmas Eve service, Jane French, who is the church organist, and Richard Torlai. Eryn Witts will sing "O Holy Night" and a high school wind quartet will also perform.

A graduate of Yale Divinity School, Reverend Flynn was ordained in 1986 and has been with the Phillipston Congregational Church since 2001, a position she accepted after serving the Memorial Congregational Church in Baldwinville for over 14 years. A mother of two, she is married to Phillipston's executive director, Kevin Flynn.

The Phillipston Congregational Church is located at 60 The Common.