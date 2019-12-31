Athol Daily News – UMass ends 2019 with a sweeping victory over southern Connecticut State

Loading...

AMHERST – Monday's halftime message from coach Tory Verdi was simple.

With UMass leading Division II Southern Connecticut State by 19 points at the break, Verdi wanted the Minutewomen to clear up any doubts about the match in the third quarter. In the opening minutes of the second half, UMass did just that, holding the Owls aimlessly on the field until there are 30 seconds left in the period.

By the time the state of Southern Connecticut was making a basket, UMass had extended their lead to 39 points and made 11 of 19 shots from the ground. The beat continued even when Verdi pulled out at the end of the third quarter, culminating in an 86-43 win at the Mullins Center in the last non-conference game of the UMass season.

"We asked them to have this mentality (killer instinct)," said Verdi. "You are watching our first match where we played against Merrimack, I always said that Merrimack had the merit of having won this match, but we gave them a lot of confidence … and that & # 39; is the last thing you want to do is give your opponent confidence and make them feel good about it. Our players did a very good job of taking him to (Southern Connecticut State) and then work on them for 40 minutes. "

The second half was the best half of the Minutewomen this year, a departure from previous seasons where the third quarter was a bugaboo for the team. In the first six games of their seven-game winning streak, UMass (10-3) outscored opponents 215-185 in the second half while extending the thin halftime leads into more comfortable wins.

UMass extended the mark against the Owls, outscoring them 45-21 in the last 20 minutes.

"From my perspective, which has been here for three years now, our third quarter has been somewhat slow at times," said junior forward Paige McCormick. “It was really good to see that we came out ready to perform. This is largely due to the maturity of the older teammates on our team. It’s just different from previous years. "

McCormick recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and a career high of 12 rebounds in the win. She also doubled her career record with four interceptions in the competition while playing a 31-minute high.

However, her performance has been overshadowed by the player she is responsible for keeping daily in training. Sam Breen made his unforgettable debut at the Mullins Center, scoring 28 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in just his second game in a UMass jersey. The Penn State transfer was 11 of 19 off the ground, including 4 of 5 at the back of the arc, and also took six offensive rebounds.

"It was super exciting to play Mullins for the first time," said Breen. "Obviously I've been training here for a year, so being able to put on the uniform on match day after watching my teammates do it for a year was really exciting."

UMass built their first lead on the back of Vashnie Perry, who replaced the injured leader Destiney Philoxy. Perry was effective and made all the right decisions until she was removed from the game at the end of the third quarter.

Perry finished with 16 points and eight career assists in the win.

"Since the break, Vash has come up with the mentality of doing something really special," said Verdi. "We need this leadership from her, she understands the importance of this role and she has done an incredible job. She has been a different player since the break, just her mentality on the ground has been extremely different. "

HISTORICAL RACE – UMass will enter Atlantic 10 on a seven-game winning streak, its longest since 1998 when it won nine straight games. The Minutewomen also won all six games in December for their first unbeaten month since winning their eight games in February 1998.

Despite the recent winning streak, Verdi said he felt the team was not yet close to its peak, so he was excited for the conference game to watch the Minutewomen continue to improve.

"Everyone can think that because we have won 10 games out of 11, we are playing our best basketball," said Verdi. "I don't think we are playing our best basketball, but our potential and where we could go this year, we could be a special team."

ALIGNMENT REPORT – UMass was only nine players in uniform for Monday's victory. Philoxy missed his second game with a lower body injury and Verdi said he hopes the second-year goalkeeper will be able to return in the coming weeks. First-year striker Angelique Ngalakulondi was suspended for the match for a team rule violation by a team spokesperson.

UMass was also missing on foot Lauraine Joensen, who left the team for personal reasons during the winter holidays. The Northampton native has played four games this season, scoring two points and grabbing four rebounds in 15 minutes of total action.