Athol Daily News – UMass down two for Maine as (health) weeks are suspended, Chatman enters transfer portal

AMHERST – There was laughter and a cheerful holiday vibe emanating from the courtyard of the Mullins Center on Thursday as UMass finished the practice.

Perhaps that was the opposite of what you would expect given that the Minutemen are mired in a six-game losing streak and the number of healthy bodies on the list continues to decline . UMass (5-6) will only have eight healthy fellows by 7 p.m. Friday. Whistleblower against Maine in Amherst after T.J. Weeks has been barred indefinitely with a stomach problem.

But the biggest news was sophomore Sy Chatman's decision to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, a surprising announcement for many. Coach Matt McCall did not express an opinion on whether he was caught off guard by the decision, only saying that Chatman had spoken to him earlier on Thursday about the choice.

"This time of year is kind of a time if you want to change this time of year, you do it right before Christmas because the semester is now over," said McCall. "He came to me (Thursday) and said that he had told his family about it and that he wanted to put his name on the portal. … Sy has gone through a lot during his two years here, a lot of changes and it's hard to be able to cope with them. You can go back to different things that have happened in his career here and he wants a fresh start. "

Chatman missed the first five games of the season due to personal problems, and McCall declined to say whether the second student's decision to transfer was linked to his absence. But the timing of Chatman's departure leaves the Minutemen on the move with only eight tries and two games before their opening of Atlantic 10 on January 5. McCall said the Minutemen were trying to work on different queues with the players they had, including the means to play the two centers – Djery Baptiste and Tre Mitchell – at the same time.

What will be missing is an athletic striker who has been a major help for UMass on the glass, an area where he has struggled in the last few games. Mitchell said the Minutemen have suffered from a lot of watching ball lately and need to do a better job on fundamentals like boxing and rebound competition. However, he said responsibility was not only with players like him or striker Samba Diallo, but with the group as a whole to replace the little things Chatman had provided on the pitch.

"This is an opportunity for everyone else to increase their level of play," said Mitchell. "Everyone knows that we are going to need more from others to step up, help rebound and help make the energy games that Sy has created."

One player who will certainly see his role increased with the current injury situation is rookie C.J. Jackson, who has played a total of eight minutes and has appeared only in three of the first 11 games of UMass. Known as a talented offensive player, Jackson's defense is the main reason the Atlanta native was a seldom used reserve to start the season.

McCall said he believed Wednesday was one of Jackson's best practices since joining Amherst and hopes it is a sign of Jackson's maturation as a player.

"This is an opportunity for him," said McCall. "I told our team (Thursday) morning that I thought C.J. had a great day yesterday playing. He has some ability offensively, but his defense and defensive instinct yesterday – this is really where I looked at him: playing physical games and being able to integrate different things into the game defensively because that he has natural offensive ability and talent. This will give him an opportunity (Friday) and we will see how the game plays out and it will dictate a lot of queues. "

McCall has a lot of experience dealing with adversity as a head coach in his fifth full season in charge of a program. He suffered late season injuries to key players in his two seasons at Chattanooga and he also faced his fair share of adversity in his first two seasons with the Minutemen. McCall said Thursday's mood was indicative of how UMass has handled his bad luck this season and credited his young team for their resilience and their ability to keep morale high in difficult circumstances.

Diallo missed pieces from last season with various injuries and said he sympathized with his teammates who had to sit and watch the games on the bench. However, he said he thought the UMass had done a good job of not taking itself too far and continuing to embrace the process and not to think too far.

"So far we have managed it better," said Diallo. "Injury is something you can't control, these things happen. … Until now, we just take care of it and take it day by day and we're pretty good "Hope everyone is better and healthy and we can all play without injuries."

