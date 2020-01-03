Athol Daily News – UMass another team as it prepares for the Frozen Four rematch with Denver

Loading...

AMHERST – On paper, little has changed since April 11, 2019.

Denver has most of the same team that competed in the national semi-finals that night in Buffalo, New York. UMass returns 16 of the 21 players who dressed this exciting 4-3 overtime win that sent the Minutemen to the national championship game.

However, when the puck drops Friday and Saturday (both starts at 9 p.m. EST) in a rematch of this classic Frozen Four game, two different teams will compete. Both teams have grown over the past eight months thanks to Buffalo's experience, and now have more combat-tested training that has already played in big games.

"We are just an older team that can handle ourselves a little better in a game because we have a little more experience than last year," said Denver coach David Because the. "But other than that, it's not much different."

There are two main differences from this season's UMass team, and both are currently playing in the NHL. Although the Minutemen in ninth place (13-4-1) return many of the main contributors from last season, they lost their two anchors on the blue line in Mario Ferraro and Cale Makar.

These defenders were able to hide some of the shortcomings of UMass last season and made up for the fact that the Minutemen weren't as deep as they are this season. With a third full recruiting class on the list, coach Greg Carvel has formed a team filled with depth, but lacks the obvious talent ready for the NHL.

"Ours is a different makeup where we have a little more depth, but we don't have the high-end talent that helped us separate last year," said Carvel. "I love the fact that we are becoming a deeper, more stable and consistent team. (But) these games will say a lot about who we are. "

In some ways, UMass is trying to emulate what Denver # 7 has accomplished in the past 16 years. The Pioneers (11-4-3) have the longest active playoff streak at 12 and have won three national titles since 2004. They have maintained that success with two coach changes while continuing to manage the identity of their program.

"Their strength is that they form a very deep and qualified team that plays well on the defensive," said Carvel. "People are looking at us and the first thing they say is" Well, they don't have Cale Makar anymore. "I don't know if that's the case with Denver, it's an extremely deep and offensively qualified team that plays a good defensive system too."

FIRST 10 MINUTES – The first period will be vital for both teams for different reasons.

Denver has not played a game since sweeping a two-game streak with Colorado College on December 13 and 14 while UMass played Sunday, beating the RPI 5-3. In the case of the Minutemen, a good start is always important for visitors, especially in a hostile environment like Magness Arena will probably be this weekend.

"It's important for us to go out and set the tone," said Carvel. "I thought we did when we played them in the national semifinals, we had a bit of momentum between the start of the match and the start of the penalties. Especially as a road team, you don't want to be on your heels early or you could be on your heels all weekend. "

Carle said Denver has been training well since coming back from winter break, but his team is looking forward to playing a game. He said he liked the way his team played before the break, and the challenge will be for the Pioneers to match this form as soon as possible against UMass.

"We just have to pick up where we left off CC and respect our identity," said Carle. "It's really important to us because when we do that, generally things are going well for us. It's about playing hockey in Denver as quickly as possible after the break."

RETURN TRIP – Carvel has confirmed that the Pioneers will travel to Amherst for the 2021-2022 season, although the dates for these clashes have not yet been confirmed.

