Athol Daily News – Turning Heights: A Holiday Football Tale, Part II

(NOTE: This is part II of a two part story. Part I took place in Monday's Greenfield Recorder. In the vein of a Christmas classic, we wrote a fictional tale about family and football. All references to historical events, real people or real places are used fictitiously. Other names, characters, places, and incidents are the product of the author’s imagination, and any resemblance to real events, places, or people, living or dead, is pure coincidence.)

CHRISTMAS PHANTOM PRESENT

The grandfather clock in his office suddenly struck – ding, dong, ding.

Steve Greenwell knew that the second of the ghosts was destined to appear, but now that the clock had finished ringing, there was no sign of life or death, as he wandered without goal in his house.

Until … "Come in," exclaimed the ghost. "Come in and know me better, man. I am the ghost of the Christmas present. Look at me. "

In front of Greenwell stood a giant of a man, a kind of playful comrade wearing a royal blue dress.

"Spirit," said Greenwell obediently, "I went with another spirit last night, and I learned a lesson, which works now. If you have something to teach me, show me. "

"Touch my dress," said the Spirit.

Greenwell did what he was told and held on. A flash of light and he was there in the basement of Turning Heights High School. Greenwell and the Spirit stood in the corner of a room, which Greenwell recognized during his many visits to the school in recent months. It was the office of sports director Alex Grace.

"I know it has been a difficult month for you, Michael," said Grace, sitting next to Turning Heights senior Michael Blacksmith. Standing against the wall, head coach Curtis Laporte listened. "Just know that we were very impressed with everything you did to keep the team together. Hosting dinners, scrums, it was all wonderful to see."

"We stayed positive," said Blacksmith, forcing a random smile. He stood up and shook hands with the two adults in the room, going out into the hallway.

"How is he?" Grace asked Laporte.

"These kids … Through it all, they said the strangest things you can hear," replied the trainer. "Michael told me that even though he and the other elders haven't had a chance to play this season, he hopes other schools in Fillmore County will watch them and realize how special he is let them have a chance to play. Let them not take this for granted. "

The coach's voice trembled as he spoke, realizing the weight of his words and the actions of his players.

In a flash, Greenwell and the Spirit were transported to Harmony Park, where a group of players from Turning Heights was in the middle of a lively football game. The muddy field did little to deter the happy group, as Blacksmith whipped passes for his receivers, who broke tackles and spiked soccer balls in touchdowns.

"The looks on their faces," began Greenwell to Mind. "They look so … happy." This game doesn’t matter. But there is immense joy in them. "

"There may not be another time in their lives to play football," replied the Spirit. "It's as good as possible."

"Mind … what's going to happen to the blacksmith and the rest of these boys?" Asked Greenwell, hesitant.

"This is the future. My kingdom is present. However, I see anger and resentment. I see future generations without sports or games in their life, without the possibility of scenes like the one happening before you. "

"No, no," said Greenwell. "Oh, no, good Spirit. Say it won't be. "

"If these shadows remain unchanged for the future," said the ghost, "we will not find any children playing in this park."

Greenwell searched for the ghost, but could not find it. Everything went black and he heard the chime from his clock again. As the last hit stopped vibrating, he remembered the prediction of his former teammate, William Olshanski. A solemn ghost, draped and hooded, walked towards him, like a mist on the ground.

CHRISTMAS PHANTOM STILL TO COME

A large, silent ghost grabbed Greenwell by the hand and led him outside factually.

"I'm in the presence of the upcoming Christmas Ghost, right?" Asked Greenwell.

The Spirit nodded and pointed to a long, dark corridor at the bottom of the bowels of Turning Heights High School.

"You are about to show me shadows of things that have not happened, but will happen in the time ahead," asked Greenwell. "Is it so, Spirit?"

There was no response, but Greenwell continued walking down the hallway until he saw the light shining from inside a classroom. He turned around and entered, seeing two men inside. He recognized one, his assistant, Bill Cracken, who was leaning against a desk occupied by a young boy who appeared to be 12 or 13 years old.

"What is it, son?" Spoke Cracken. "Your teachers all say that you have lost interest, that you have stopped going to class."

"Never mind, dad," replied his son. "What's the point of it all? I can't play football. I might as well not try at all."

The classroom quickly disappeared and all the light dissipated, leaving Greenwell alone in a cold, windy field near a wooded area. The Spirit approached quickly.

"Spirit," said Greenwell, "I fear you more than anything I have seen. But since I know your purpose is to do me good, and that I hope to live to be another man from what I was, I am ready to keep you company and do it with a heart grateful. You will not speak to me?

There was no answer, but the Spirit was pointing to the distant woods.

"Go ahead," said Greenwell. "Go for it. The night is moving fast and I'm sure I have a lot to see. Drive, Spirit.

The scene changed for the auditorium at Turning Heights High School, and the chairs were half full of children with caps and dresses. Greenwell spotted Cracken at the back of the auditorium, sitting alone with a solemn look on his face. It was graduation day a few years later, and there was Cracken, watching the students of his son's graduating class cross the stage on their big day.

"If only he was there right now," Cracken whispered to himself.

"Spirit, what happened to poor Bill's son?" Asked Greenwell.

Again, no response. The Spirit turned away from the commotion, and Greenwell went out the door again and entered the night. There he found himself crossing the Turning Heights cemetery.

"It's a scary place," said Greenwell, taking into account his surroundings. "Let us go. I will not leave the lessons that I have already learned."

The Spirit persisted, pointing to a tombstone a few steps from where Greenwell hovered. Frightened, he narrowed his eyes as a cold wind blew snowflakes on his face. He fixed his eyes on the grave in front of him, leaned over and dusted a thin layer of snow.

"Don't let this be Cracken's boy. Don't let him do it, Spirit," said Greenwell.

But as the words left his mouth, Greenwell made the name and the date on the stone. It was not the Cracken boy. The Spirit pointed to the grave, then returned to Greenwell.

"Am I that man who was lying on the bed?" Exclaimed Greenwell, falling to his knees. "Oh no. No no. Spirit, listen to me. I am not the man I was. I will not be the man I have been. Certainly I can to be saved Turning Heights can be saved Football can be saved I promise I saw the light.

"I will honor Turning Heights in my heart and try to keep it all year round. I will live in the past, the present and the future. The three spirits touched me. I will take these lessons and use them in my life. I will bring power to this city from here. "

The Spirit shrank and collapsed, disappearing from view as a bed pole rose from the ground to its right in the cemetery.

FINAL

When he woke up, Greenwell was delighted to find himself in his own bed.

"I'm at home," he said cheerfully.

But what made Greenwell happiest of all was that his life was before him, and that could be changed.

"Oh, William Olshanski, I will live in the past, the present and the future," Greenwell repeated, rushing out of bed. "I will do good for the people of Turning Heights and the football program."

The merry Greenwell ran frantically around his room, trying to understand his next move. His phone rang as he rushed over and at the other end was his assistant, Bill Cracken.

"It's Christmas sir, you wanted me to call you and remind you to meet me at school to report the bad news, I mean news," said Cracken.

"Oh yes," replied Greenwell. "It’s Christmas! The Spirits did it all in one night. I mean, it’s just a day that you haven’t seen me. Call the Daily Retorter, ask all the press to meet us in front of Laporte's house in an hour. "

Greenwell gathered all the documents and scoured them across town, arriving at Laporte's home along with Cracken, who had his young son in tow.

Greenwell knocked on the door, which was decorated with a blue and white crown for the holidays.

"Hello," Greenwell groaned in his usual caustic voice as Laporte opened the door with his family.

"Hello, Mr. Greenwell," replied the coach of Turning Heights. "Merry Christmas. I guess you're here to make it official."

"You are right, Laporte, I am," replied Greenwell, causing sadness in the Laporte family. "And I'm here to say that the Turning Heights football program is officially … restored."

The shock on the faces of the Laporte family, combined with Cracken and his son, told the whole story.

"Merry Christmas, Bill," said Greenwell, turning to his assistant Cracken. It was an authentic feeling of the smiling man, a seriousness that could not be confused. "Merry Christmas, Bill, my boy, whom I have been giving you for many years. I will raise your salary, I will make sure your son has a soccer team to play on during his formative years. We will discuss this throughout the Christmas dinner. "

And Greenwell was better than his word. He did everything and infinitely more. He canceled the debt associated with the Turning Heights program and donated money from his pocket to help the team buy new uniforms. He found old friends and teammates, bought season tickets and attended all of his old school's games. It became something he always laughed at: a booster.

And because of it all, Steve Greenwell lived a long and happy life, full of friends, family and, most importantly, football.

The end.