Athol Daily News – Times Past

1994

Jolly Old St. Nick came to town to help the Elves of Athol Daily News Santa Fund deliver gifts to the needy youth of the town. Christmas is fast approaching and the holiday spirit is overflowing this week in Tool Town. Donations from the Santa Claus Fund reached $ 11,812, exceeding the goal of $ 10,000.

Students in Mrs. Kathy Miller's freshman class at Pleasant Street School studied holiday celebrations from different countries.

In recent months, senior Athol volunteers have knitted 50 mittens and 15 scarves and donated them to the Quota Club for the annual mitt tree.

The Orange Santa Fund is above the target of $ 6,500 with total contributions of $ 7,941.74.

On Daniel Shays Highway, sitting a few hundred feet away is a manger with live animals and statues from the manger. It is a step back in time until the birth of Christ, lying in the manger in Jerusalem. Sandy and Butch Whitmore have owned the farm and equestrian center since 1971 and for the past six years have recreated the nursery.

Seventh grade students from Sylvia Jamros class at Mahar High School made Christmas decorations, bought gifts and food and asked donations from residents of Athol-Orange Family Inn .

Jocelyn Songer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Songer of Orange and junior at Mahar Regional School, received a certificate of merit from Dr. Francis Zak, principal, after being elected School Sylvan Scholar in the Century III Leaders Program . Miss Songer has demonstrated her involvement in community affairs, a leadership role in understanding America's past and the needs and challenges of today and the future of our nation. . She will continue in the state competition for the Century III Award.

Third and fourth grade students from South Royalston Elementary School performed songs from Switzerland, France and Israel during winter concerts.

New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe had 278 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' 41-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

1969

"The people of Athol are A-OK," said Santa Claus when he was informed that residents of Mt. Grace Region zipped the Santa Claus Fund to purchase toys for disadvantaged children above the $ 700 target. He added: "Hooray and Hallelujah! You did it! And some 150 children who depend on me, as I depended on you, will, I hope, be happy on Christmas Eve. "

Several companies have been praised by men of choice for their Christmas decorations in accordance with the community improvement program. The agencies cited were Ellinwood Insurance Agency, Colonial Bank and Trust Co., Athol Savings Bank, DePratti’s Package Store, Public Finance Co., Uptown Variety, Summit Lunch and Athol Memorial Hospital. Homeowners who put up attractive displays were also commended.

In response to an article in the Athol Daily News, Mars Bargainland at the Mohawk Plaza on Route 2A donated a typewriter to the rehabilitation program at Gardner State Hospital. The news said that the hospital program urgently needed a typewriter.

As of January 5, the L.S. Starrett Co. will no longer pay bonus twice a year, but will increase the rate ranges by 6%. Employees will receive a final bonus on earnings from the past six months in early January, according to Douglas R. Starrett, president of the company.

Stanley L. Holland, President of UTD Corporation, Litton Industries, announced that, as part of the company's ongoing program to strengthen its competitive position in the metallurgical industry, UTD will build a new manufacturing plant of drill bits in Gaffney, SC. The drilling plant is designed to complement and will add to the existing drill manufacturing facilities of UTD Corporation in Athol.

The Orange Santa Claus Fund has reached a total of $ 251.76 and Santa Claus is very satisfied with the response from the community. Ralph Robbins of the Orange Fire Department, chairman, said Santa Claus was particularly pleased to receive a contribution from Department 8 of the L.S. Starrett Company, the first time that the Orange fund has received an external contribution from a factory. Last week, they received a contribution from St. Petersburg, Florida.

At the recent meeting of elected officials from Orange, the South School building and part of the adjacent property were sold to the Catholic Diocese of Springfield, represented by the Rev. John J. Loftus of St. Mary’s Church in Orange.

1944

Special certificates, printed in color from the originals of Walt Disney, were on hand in the four Athol banks to be presented to children under the age of seven whose parents had purchased war bonds on their behalf since November 1.

The Athol Lying-In hospital announced its closure on March 1. About 500 babies have been born at the hospital, located on Brookside Road, since it opened on April 1, 1940.

In total, nearly 200 Christmas packages were sent to injured veterans at Lovell General Hospital in Fort Devens by local religious groups and community organizations, who donated the gifts.

Stanley A. Rustausky, Sgt. in the U.S. military, was killed in Italy on November 26, according to a telegram received by his father, Joseph Rustausky from Athol.

First Lieutenant Robert E. Titus, 25, son of Mrs. Edson A. Titus of Athol, was killed in action on December 10 in France, according to a telegram received by his mother from the War Department.

Orange has learned that the new industry offering to locate in the old New Home Building is the Independent Lock Co. of Fitchburg, a large company that manufactures hardware supplies.

T / 5 Frank Jirkovsky, U.S. Army Medical Department, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Jirkovsky of Orange, received the Bronze Star for "exceptionally meritorious conduct in action against the enemy on the 10 August ”in France.

Mr. and Mrs. Olaf Johnson of Orange learned that their son, Pvt. Elwyn Johnson, 18, an infantryman, was seriously injured in action in France on December 4.

Mr. and Mrs. Steven Laskoski of Erving learned of the death of their son, Cpl. Tail gunner Joseph Laskoski in an airplane crash, according to the Ministry of War. He is the first Erving boy to be killed in the service.

Pvt. Gordon E. Dexter, 31, a former Orange worker, died of injuries in France on December 8. He served in General Patton's third army.

Lt. General Courtney H. Hodges' U.S. Army retaliated against the advance of German infantry and armor columns in Belgium and Luxembourg in a fierce battle that could take place prove to be one of the most decisive of the war. The Allied command accepted the challenge of Marshal Karl Rudolf Gerd von Rundstedt who was attempting his greatest counter-offensive against American troops in Europe.