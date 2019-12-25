Athol Daily News – Three homicide defendants in Fitchburg

Loading...

Posted: 12/22/2019 10:00:13 PM

FITCHBURG – Three men were charged with the murder of a man on Blossom Street and Pie Alley on July 11, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Mugisha Jeanbosco, 22, of Worcester, is charged with murder and armed robbery with a gun. Jason Robinson, 33, of Fitchburg and Jonathan Baez, 18, of Worcester are both charged with armed robbery and incidental after the murder.

The three, who are in custody for other charges, are scheduled to be brought to trial today in the Fitchburg District Court.

Leon Wilson was shot dead shortly before 9 p.m. July 11 near Blossom Street, where it crosses Pie Alley, a cut that links Blossom and Day streets, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney's office. Wilson was taken to Leominster hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"These arrests are a great example of law enforcement working together to solve a terrible crime," said district attorney Early in a prepared statement. "State police detectives assigned to my office and the Fitchburg police have gathered the evidence that led to these charges."

"I am extremely pleased to hear that charges will be laid in this case," Fitchburg police chief Ernest Martineau said in a prepared statement. "While the charges will not bring Leon Wilson back, they are one step closer to closure for the family and the community at large."