Athol Daily News – State Bans Coyote Contests

At the December meeting of the Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board, which was held at Field's headquarters in Westborough, the council voted to approve a regulation prohibiting hunting contests for certain predators and fur-bearing animals, prohibiting the wasting certain game and modifying the harvest declaration requirements for the fox. and coyote. This vote followed more than a year of intensive review by MassWildlife and a public process that included public listening sessions and, later, a public hearing on the proposed settlement.

The problem arose during a public outcry against a Cape Cod contest and opponents turned to their legislators to introduce a bill to ban the contest. This led MassWildlife to examine the issue and the public process that followed. A review of other states found that several states had already banned similar hunting competitions, including California, Arizona, Vermont and New Mexico. New York and Oregon are also considering laws on the matter.

MassWildlife staff undertook an in-depth review and identified areas of concern. Many members of the public who are not opposed to hunting change positions when words like contests or trophies are used. Most support hunting as a conservation tool when game is used, but oppose killing animals when it is not in use. During the examination, the question of free waste arose. Unnecessary waste kills an animal and makes no effort to use it. There was a time when a previous generation killed on sight all the predators it encountered. Coyotes are recent arrivals, but foxes, bobcats, weasels, hawks, owls and even eagles are said to be killed to protect wildlife.

Much has changed over time and now scientific management of wildlife has shown that a balance of predator and prey species benefits both. The coyote presents a unique pattern because it is well established throughout Massachusetts and its population is self-regulating. This means that when the coyote population reaches a peak, they have fewer offspring and it increases when there is enough food. The number of coyotes killed each year by hunters should be multiplied by ten to have an impact on the number.

As for the relationship of the coyote to the white-tailed deer, there is no doubt that the deer can be captured by coyotes. It is very rare for a healthy deer to fall prey to coyotes, and deer that are injured, sick, old or calves would be most likely. A historical reminder could be that we had practically no coyotes in the 1960s and that hunters killed 3,000 deer per year. Last year, with abundant coyotes all over the state, hunters killed 14,000 deer.

Much of the opposition to the regulation targeted the free waste provision. The majority of the Council considered that no animal should be killed if it was not used. Coyote fur is a precious resource and should be used. The exception of animals that were sick or threatened a hunter or his dogs and the exemption of those involved in agricultural activities eliminated this threat.

These regulations are not yet in force and are still subject to administrative processing before their promulgation. MassWildlife predicts that the regulations will come into effect well before the fall 2020 hunting season. Here is a summary of the regulations.

Prohibition of competitions for predators and fur animals (321 CMR 2.16 – Prohibition of competitions for the capture, taking or wastage of predator animals and fur animals)

It is illegal for any person to organize, sponsor, promote, organize or participate in a contest for the catch of coyote, bobcat, red fox, gray fox, weasels, mink, skunk, river otter, muskrat, beaver, fisherman, raccoon and possum (animals regulated by 321 CMR 3.02 (3) or 3.02 (5) b) (2, 5-11)). A predator or furry animal contest is the place where participants compete for prizes or other incentives for the capture or capture of predatory or furry animals.

Prohibition of free waste (321 CMR 2.17: Prohibition of waste from certain hunting animals)

It is prohibited for any person during hunting or trapping in accordance with 321 CMR 3.02 to waste an animal. "Waste" means intentionally or knowingly leaving an injured or dead animal in the field or forest without making a reasonable effort to recover and use it. Each recovered animal must be kept or transferred to another until it is processed or used for food, skin, feathers or taxidermy.

The waste regulations do not apply:

■ Wounded or dead animals that cannot be recovered after reasonable effort.

■ Certain animals listed in M.G.L. Ch. 131, Sec. 5: English sparrow, starling, crow, chipmunk, flying squirrel, red squirrel, porcupine, skunk, weasel or marmot.

■ Problematic wildlife, such as the beaver emergency permit (321 CMR 2.08) and the control of problem animals (321 CMR 2.14).

■ Defense of persons or property (M.G.L. Ch. 131, Sec. 37).

■ Animals "unfit for consumption or use" – animals and their parts that are damaged, destroyed, rotten, rotten, sick or infected.

Modify catch reporting requirements for fox and coyote (321 CMR 3.02 (3): Hunting bobcat, fox and coyote in Massachusetts and 321 CMR 3.02 (5): Hunting and trapping certain mammals considered to be game )

The fox and coyote must be checked within 48 hours of harvest, in accordance with the requirements of deer, bears and turkeys. Fox and coyote can be checked online or in person.

It was a very difficult question and the people on both sides were passionate about their goods. In the future, very little will change in terms of the resource and coyotes do not threaten a balanced ecosystem. Popular hunting competitions like the biggest male or the biggest turkey are in no way affected by this regulation since it only concerns a specific set of fur animals.

Mike Roche has written about his wildlife experiences and observations in the North Quabbin area and beyond since 1984. He is an active member of the New England Outdoor Writers Association and sits on the Massachusetts Fisheries and Wildlife Board, representing the Connecticut Valley District. He can be contacted at [email protected]