Athol Daily News – Starry Starry Night returns to Orange Tuesday

Published: 12/29/2019 10:28:28 PM

Modified: 12/29/2019 10:00:14 PM

ORANGE – Ice sculptures, live music, an awards show and fireworks mark this year's starry night, the annual celebration of Orange's New Year.

The 24th starry starry night begins at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall with an announcement of the winner of the City Holiday Streetlight Contest. Then, the free, family-friendly celebration begins across downtown Orange.

Starry Starry Night is organized by the Orange Revitalization Partnership, with the help of volunteers and sponsors.

Attractions

Residents will be able to see the ice sculptures, a tradition of the starry night at Memorial Park, created by Mark Bosworth, Mike Legassey and Susan O’Sullivan. A warming station will be at Stage on Main, 17 South Main St.

At the fire station, weather permitting, there will be a large bonfire in the back and hay walks from the station to the front. Local scouts will provide hot cocoa through hay walks, as well as through the Salvation Army near Butterfield School. If hay rides are canceled, the Boy Scouts will be at City Hall.

To kick off the New Year, anyone wishing to participate can join the parade of stars, which begins at City Hall at 10 p.m. and ends at Memorial Park.

"The paraders can create their own star to wear, or they can borrow one of the many stars who will be in front of the town hall," organizer Crystal Parent said in a statement. "There will also be kazoos available to make noise with those who would like to join in celebrating the life of the late Kenneth Reynolds, who, among the many other things he did for the community, was the parade coordinator Starry Starry Night for 2016 and 2017. "

According to Parent, fireworks will take place after the parade around 10:30 p.m.

Performances

The first performances of the night take place from 6 p.m. 6:45 p.m .: The Equalites at Town Hall, 6 Prospect St .; Country 5 Band at the Central Congregational Church, 93 South Main St .; Inside / Out Dancers at United Methodist Church, 104 South Main St .; Richard Chase at Mission Covenant Church, 53 Pleasant St .; Peter Niall at Dance Studio, 34 North Main St .; Sweet Euphoria at the First Universalist Church, 31 North Main St.

7:00 p.m .: Dan Forlano at City Hall; The Glovers at the Central Congregational Church; Tim Van Egmond at the United Methodist Church; Mission Covenant Church can collectors Trevor the Games Man at Dance Studio; Scotty Savoy at the first universalist church.

At 20 hours. will be the same performers as at 6 p.m., playing in the same respective places for their second shows. At 9 pm. will be the same interpreters as at 7 p.m., always in the same places.

Hip-hop artist Izzy Raw will also perform at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Stage on Main.

2020

Next year will be the 25th celebration of Starry Starry Night. The organizing committee is looking for volunteers to help plan the event, as well as volunteers to help the evening of the event.

If you would like to get involved as a Starry Starry Night volunteer, contact Crystal Parent at [email protected]

For more information, visit www.starrystarrynight.org.

Contact David McLellan at [email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext. 268.

