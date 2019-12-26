Athol Daily News – Special edition Athol-Royalston. council expresses concern

Loading...

Posted: 12/26/2019

Modified: 12/26/2019 01:00:15 AM

ATHOL – Two of the co-chairs of the Athol-Royalston Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) shared several of the organization's concerns with the Athol Royalston Regional School Committee at its recent meeting. Problems raised at the committee by parents Meghan Cote and Julie McDonald range from the turnover of district special education staff to the lack of a policy governing the use of restraints in accordance with state law.

In his opening remarks, Cote told the panel that the Local Parents' Special Education Advisory Council has the right to be consulted "in decisions that affect us."

To that end, Cote said the organization has received a copy of the district plan to reduce the rate of staff turnover in the special education program.

"We agree that this is a serious concern that has a direct impact on our cohort of students with special needs," she said, "and we appreciate the attention to this question. However, we would like to express our concerns that SEPAC Athol-Royalston is not included in this plan; however, school councils, parents and PTOs (parents' organizations) request, despite (our) repeated requests that our voices be heard and consulted in decisions that affect our students with needs specials in unison with their family. "

Côté went on to point out that students and parents tend to bond and develop trust with each other as they strive to provide "successful and meaningful" education. for students with special needs.

"For some disabled children and the majority of (their) parents," she explained, "it was extremely emotionally distressing and heartbreaking when we lost an employee who was fired. champion of our child. "

Côté went on to say that for the period between 2017 and last week's meeting, "We have a confirmed list of 12 administrators, a dean of students, five administrative assistants / secretaries, with a total of 65 members from the staff, who are no longer with the neighborhood. There is something serious that is deeply rooted in our district. "

She said the Athol-Royalston Parents' Special Education Advisory Council wishes a valuable and meaningful role in helping the district develop an effective recruitment and retention program for district staff.

Regarding another issue, Cote cited a district policy that currently allows mechanical or chemical restraint of students if such action is authorized by a doctor and approved in writing by the parent or guardian of a student. However, state law explicitly states that mechanical and medical restraint and isolation "are prohibited in public education programs".

Other concerns of the parent group include inappropriate use of Individual Education Plan (IEP) changes, incorrect placement of students with special needs in the district's general curriculum, ; incorrect use of exclusion deadlines, non-compliance with IEP deadlines, insufficient intervention for pupils with difficulties, and several other problems.

Following Cote and McDonald's presentation, school district attorney Fred Dupere suggested that he meet with the director of student services, Kathryn Clark, who oversees the special education program, and representatives from the advisory board. parents of special education from Athol-Royalston. To discuss the policies and procedures in question. The first such meeting has been scheduled for some time in January.