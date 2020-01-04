Athol Daily News – School Summary: Team effort is the key to winning the girls' hoop at Franklin Tech

Loading...

Behind a strong press and excellent team performance, the Franklin Tech women's basketball team won a 59-31 Tri-County League North victory over Pioneer Valley Christian on Friday in Turners Falls.

Jordan Hurlbert scored a double-double, scoring 10 points and knocking down 11 rebounds, while Jocelyn Crowningshield scored a 16-point high and scoring eight interceptions for the Eagles (4-1, 1-0).

Gemanaia Cruz added 14 points and nine rebounds in the win, Emily Ryan had two points, five rebounds and four blocks and Isabelle Duga scored four points while scoring seven interceptions and collecting five assists.

"We played a solid game at all levels," said Franklin Tech coach Joe Gamache. "Our guards did a good job of breaking their press and our post players had good games."

Boys basketball

Hopkins 55, Mahar 42 – Colin Earle made seven 3-point runs en route to a 24-point high, and host Hopkins Academy pulled out in the second half for a 55-42 win over Mahar in ; a Hampshire League South competition on Friday evening at Hadley.

Hopkins (2-2, 1-1) led only 20-18 at half time, but outscored the Senators (1-3, 0-1) by a margin of 35-24 in the second half .

The 12 points of Charlie Barnes punctuated Mahar. Zack Notre threw seven runs and Jacob Tenney followed with six.

"We are really fighting offensively and we play very unruly basketball at both ends of the field," said Mahar coach Chad Softic. "We have to work on it and find something that works and I'm sure we will. I hope it will be (Saturday) against Athol. "

The Hawks sank 10 pointers overnight.

Belchertown 60, Turners 47 – Friday night, the combination of a short bench and foul problems proved to be too heavy for Turners Falls, as the visiting Thunder could not recover in a 60-47 loss to the Hampshire League South versus Belchertown.

Turners (2-5, 0-2) trailed 32-18 at half time, but used full field pressure to reduce the deficit to a single digit in the second half.

"We played pretty well in the second half, but we kind of ran out of gas," said assistant assistant Turners Jay Liimatainen.

Jordan Lanoue scored a 27-point high to lead Belchertown (2-2, 2-0).

Anthony Peterson punctuated Turners with 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Marcus Sanders also had a big night with 16 points. Jaden Whiting added seven points for the Thunder, who will return home to play at the Hopkins Academy on Tuesday.

To swim

Nik Martin secured top three spots to lead the Turners Falls boys' swimming team to a 32-15 road victory against South Hadley on Friday.

Martin was the first finisher in the IM 200 (2: 38.42), 100 freestyle (1: 05.55) and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay with Camden Bonnett, Cameron Bradley and Austin Sumner.

Bradley took first place in the 100 fly with qualifying time from the Western Mass. From 1: 01.85.

• The Girls' Turners swimming team was not so fair against South Hadley, falling 69-23.

Jade Tyler qualified for the Western Mass. In 200 QNI with a time of 2: 31.38. She also qualified in the 100 fly with a time of 1: 08.94.

Friday, Olivia Whittier obtained two first places, one in the 50 freestyle (28.40) and one in the 100 breaststroke (1: 16.30).