Athol Daily News – School Summary: Franklin Tech Girls' Basketball Over Cruz Control

Published: 12/26/2019 22:35:55

The Franklin County Technical School women's basketball team eliminated the Hampden Charter School of Science in an independent 41-30 victory Thursday night at Turners Falls.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Eagles (3-1) who jumped on the Wolves early with their press.

"We still have a lot of room for improvement," said Franklin Tech coach Joe Gamache. "But it's a fun group. Eager to get the job done. "

Gemanaia Cruz had an active evening with animated games all over the field. The junior set an example with her efforts and finished with nine points, 12 rebounds, four interceptions and three assists.

"Sometimes the energy level starts to drop," said Cruz. "Usually, the energy that the team gives, I try to stimulate it. If I suffer a lot, I jostle a lot so I don't feel it. "

Jordan Hurlbert remained a strong presence in the paint for the Eagles with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Hurlbert added four assists with a good view of the court in the paint.

Franklin Tech's active defense posed problems for the Wolves from the start. Hampden Charter didn't score their first basket until 2 minutes and 31 seconds remained in the first quarter.

A silky jumper outside by Isabelle Duga gave the Eagles a 6-0 lead with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.

Duga had a solid shooting night for the Eagles, scoring eight points.

Desiree Doane hit another jumper before a timeout by Hampden Charter. Later in the quarter, Duga fed Doane for another jumper near the baseline to increase the lead to 10-2.

Duga opened the second quarter with a runner in transition to 12-2. The Wolves started offensively reducing the lead to 14-8 but a jumper from Jocelyn Crowningshield (six points, four assists) ended the race.

Cruz and Gabby Castagna both scored buckets at the end of the second quarter on a good ball move to send the Eagles into the intermission leading 20-11.

The Wolves reduced the scoring to 24-19 in the third goal, but a Hurlbert jumper put Franklin Tech's offense back on track.

Cruz regained the double-digit advantage when she rebounded her own foul from the free-throw line and replaced her with the Eagles.

The Eagles entered the last quarter 30-19. Hurlbert scored four of his 10 points in the final frame to help push the Wolves away.

Hockey

Greenfield 9, Ludlow 2 – The Wave (2-1) found the net early and often in an independent road victory at the Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield on Thursday evening.

Mike McGoldrick's return (two goals, assist) after an injury and solid forward control gave the offense a big boost in the scoring explosion against the Lions.

"We are very proud of our due diligence," said Greenfield coach Adam Bouchard. "We continually put pressure on what we're aiming for, the more pucks we put on the net, the better."

Shane Prusak scored his first college goal for the green wave in victory.

Sean O’Sullivan (two goals), Aidan Roche (two assists), Jacob Bryant (assists), Kyle Barnes and Robert Harris (assists) also scored Greenfield. The wave led 5-1 after the first period.

"We scored dirty goals tonight," said Bouchard. “Go to the scorer areas. We put it on the net. "

Bryan Baumann distributed efficiently for the wave with four assists.

Greenfield is back in action on Saturday at Collins-Moylan Arena against Southwick at 6.30 p.m.

