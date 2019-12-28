Athol Daily News – School Roundup: Emond scores 28 points as Pioneer boys beat Turners

Loading...

The gymnasium at Pioneer Regional High School may have been freezing, but Panther forward Troy Emond was warm on Friday against Turners Falls.

The junior scored a 28 point high on 10 goals scored to lift Pioneer over the Thunder, 65-51, at an unusually cold Messer gymnasium in Northfield.

Emond is one of the few players back from coach Scott Thayer's team to make it to the Massachusetts Massachusetts Division 4 semifinals a year ago. Thayer knows it's a process for players to learn to play with each other, but he was proud of how his star forward has intensified.

"This is the first game that Troy has looked like Troy," said coach Scott Thayer. "We have lost nine elderly people, so we are learning a new way of playing and all these guys are taking on new roles and you have to feel through."

Emond made the only two three runs overnight for Pioneer in the Hampshire South competition, as the Panthers constantly attacked the basket against the Turners' defense. It worked, because Pioneer often ended up on the charity strip, suppressing 21 free throws.

"We didn't play well and they shot the ball well," said Turners coach Gary Mullins. “They put the ball on the rim a lot more than I thought. I thought it would be a more outside team but they drove the ball well against us tonight. "

The Panthers took the lead 14-6 after the first eight minutes, but the Thunder backed off and reduced the Pioneers' lead to 42-37 before the fourth quarter. The Panthers raced to start the quarter to claim the victory.

Jayden Fox (14) and Jared Hubbard (10) joined double-digit Emond for Pioneer.

Chace Novak led Turners Falls with 16 points, knocking down his teams alone two 3s. Marcus Sanders added 13 points and Anthony Peterson scored 10.

Greenfield 60, Smith Academy 31 – The wave recovered energy in the Hampshire North wire-to-wire victory over the Falcons at Hatfield.

"The energy was good for a vacation game," said Greenfield coach Angelo Thomas. "I haven't done many shots.

Mason Meadows led all scorers with 17 points for Greenfield.

Henry Zwart made the distribution for the wave with six assists.

David Carey led the defense with six interceptions and eight points.

Frontier 77, Mohawk 30 – The Red Hawks found their rhythm offensively on Friday night on their field, knocking off a dozen scorers for a 77-30 victory over the Warriors.

Brett Robinson made four 3s, Adan Hernandez poured three, Donovan Hoffman drained a pair and Gabe Gochinnski, Ian Spearane and Sean Richter each shot a 3 down.

"They absolutely shot the ball with confidence tonight," said Frontier coach Ben Barshefsky.

Robinson and Peter Carey led the Red Hawks with 13 points.

Anthony Moffatt had three 3s to lead Mohawk with nine points. The Warriors have scored 15 points in the last three quarters of action.

Athol 66, North Brookfield 28 – The Red Raiders clinched their first victory of the season with 24 points, 15 rebounds and three interceptions by Mark Ferrari.

Conal Tontodonato scored his first college points for Athol in the independent home victory.

"We have put it in place for four quarters," said Athol coach Dan Bevis. "We have limited what they could do offensively."

Vinny Gordon scored 11 points with seven rebounds and four interceptions for Athol. Bryce King also scored double-digit points, which scored 13 points with six interceptions.

Quaboag 46, Mahar 40 – The offense could not start for the Senators in an independent loss on the road to Warren.

We really struggled offensively and no one really seemed to want to be the guy to score for us, "said Mahar coach Chad Softic. "We need the guys to be snipers, nobody should trust anyone."

Zack Notre scored 13 points with nine rebounds for the Senators.

Aden Santana added seven points for Mahar.

Athol 35, North Brookfield 21 – In college junior action, the Red Raiders won 11 points behind Connor Mahony and 14 points behind Dilan Fountain.

Franklin Tech 55, Westfield Tech 43 – A move to men's defense in the third quarter helped the Eagles break away from the Tigers in an independent road victory.

Westfield Tech cooled from the 3-point line after the defensive change after a half from Franklin Tech.

Bailey Young continued his offensive streak with 22 points on four points.

Garrett Cole added 14 points with nine rebounds and two blocks.

Girls basketball

Chicopee Comp 41, Greenfield 31 – The Green Wave struggled to find its offense in an independent Colts road defeat on Friday afternoon.

Even with a ton of attention from the Chicopee Comp defense, Katie Haselton scored 14 points with 16 rebounds and five interceptions.

Bryanna Rivera added nine points for the wave. Racquel Provost had six rebounds.

Mahar 47, Quaboag 42 – The Senators had to survive a late return attempt to secure the Orange Cougars' victory.

The Senators led 21-8 at half time before Kiarra Dorman became hot in the second half for Quaboag.

Saylor Kegans had his very first double-double with Mahar, scoring 13 points with 12 rebounds.

Siobhan Davis helped on the glass with 11 rebounds.

Micalyn Maillox led Mahar with 11 points and Delaney Parker added eight.

Ludlow 53, Turners 22 – The Thunder finished the first quarter 10-10, but the Lions' press game was a problem the rest of the time as Turners fell 53-22 on the road.

Freshman Steph Peterson had a good game with six points and 11 rebounds. Eighth grader Lily Spera led the Thunder with seven points and classmate Taylor Greene scored four points.

Turner coach Ed Marvel was pleased with the effort made by his young team at the start of the season.

"Even though we are young, the players are not giving up," said Marvel. "I give them all the credit in the world for that."

Fight

Friday, Josh Brunelle had an impressive performance for the Franklin County Technical School wrestling team at the Pentucket Holiday Tournament, finishing second with 132 pounds in West Newbury.

Brunelle picked up three consecutive pins to make it to the final, where he fell to Timberlane's Erik Kappler in a 6-1 decision.

Will Rosenburg placed sixth at 106 pounds after winning over Nicole Zeng of Malden / Everett.

Franklin Tech ranked 16th out of 21 teams.

. (tagsToTranslate) Franklin County (t) basketball (t) boys (t) girls (t) wrestling