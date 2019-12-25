Athol Daily News – School rally: Zwart propels Greenfield boys to victory

Loading...

A big fourth quarter, orchestrated in part by the work of Henry Zwart, propelled host Greenfield High School to an opening 56-48 season win against Palmer in a Independent men's basketball game Friday night at the Nichols Gymnasium.

Zwart ended the night with eight points in the green wave victory (1-0), but head coach Angelo Thomas said it was his decision that helped Greenfield back off late .

"It intensified it in the fourth quarter," said Thomas of Zwart. "He managed to break in and started to stop before taking loads."

Greenfield only led 39-38 at the start of the fourth quarter, but quickly built the double mark on the road to victory. Mason Meadows had a big offensive evening, peaking at 21 points, while rookie Mav Ward had 15 points in an impressive academic start. Ryan Cote scored five points and knocked down nine rebounds in the win.

Greenfield hits the road on Monday to play in Easthampton.

Frontier 59, Easthampton 38 – The Eagles had no answer for Peter Carey inside Friday night at the Goodnow Gymnasium.

The tall 6-foot-10 tall scored 24 points on 12 goals and reduced 17 rebounds to make Frontier 2-0 at the start of the season with a 59-38 victory.

"I thought tonight was a great team effort," said Red Hawk coach Ben Barshefsky. "The guys did a good job all night on the defensive side, which forced difficult and disputed shots. Offensively, our pitch has improved considerably since the first game and our ball movement. "

Sean Richter added 10 points for Frontier and Brett Robinson shot three 3.

Former Red Hawk Owen Morse led Easthampton with 13 points.

Baystate 67, Athol 50 – Travis Jordan scored 32 points, bringing the Baystate Academy visit to a 67-50 victory over Athol in an independent competition held Friday night at the Mallet Gymnasium.

Athol (0-1) trailed 33-24 at halftime, but used an 11-2 sequence to open the third quarter to tie the game at 35. Baystate responded, however, ending the third in a 16-2 streak to regain control and shoot. away for victory.

"I was happy with the way we played," said Athol coach Dan Bevis. "There are still a lot of things we need to work on, but it was promising for the first game of the year."

It was a balanced offensive night for the Red Raiders. Noah Pottinger and Bryce King scored 12 points each, followed by Mark Ferrari with 10 points and Nick Bousquet with eight. Athol welcomes Franklin Tech Monday evening.

• Baystate won the JV match, 72-42, despite 10 points each from Athol & # 39; s Dilan Fountain and Aedan Erickson.

Ware 59, Pioneer 43 – After retiring within earshot thanks to a solid third quarter, the Pioneer Boys basketball team was unable to maintain this momentum in the final period on Friday.

Visiting Ware was ahead of the Panthers by 14-2 in the last eight minutes to back out for a 59-43 victory in an independent competition at the Messer Gymnasium.

Keith Smith led all scorers with 27 points for Ware, who led 32-21 at halftime but saw that advantage cut to just 45-41 when entering the fourth.

Ryan Potter punctuated Pioneer (1-2) with 15 points, all on 3 points. Jared Hubbard joined him in double digits with 13 points.

Renaissance 77, Turners 67 – The Thunder fell 20 points at halftime from a zone to a man-to-man defense halfway through the bright red Phoenix from the outside. The change of scheme was successful, but Turners was never able to completely close the gap, falling from 77 to 67 at home.

Eric Tynes of Renaissance finished with a 22 point high, knocking down a pair of 3s.

Marcus Sanders continued to shine for the Thunder, finishing with 17 points while scoring eight boards and collecting six assists.

Anthony Peterson had another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jaden Whiting lost 15 points and Chace Novak was also double-digit for Turners with 13 points.

Women's basketball

Hoosac Valley 71, Greenfield 30 – Last year, WMass Div. Championship 3 between the Hurricanes and Green Wave was a hard-fought battle, but Hoosac had Greenfield's best end in the rematch Friday night, winning a 71-30 victory at the Hoosac Valley Holiday tournament in Cheshire.

Katie Haselton scored 16 points for the green wave, which dragged along. The Hurricanes led 50-15 at half time.

Tina Reed and Racquel Provost added four points each for Greenfield.

FC Tech 48, Commerce 16 – Isabelle Duga and Jocelyn Crowningshield scored in double digits, and host Franklin Tech used a stellar defensive effort to overtake Commerce, 48-16, in an independent women's basketball game Friday in Turners Falls.

Duga scored 13 points and Crowningshield added 12 points for the Eagles (2-1). Desiree Doane threw eight points while Gem Cruz followed with six.

Franklin Tech led 17-7 after a quarter, and held the Red Raiders scoreless in the second frame to navigate towards halftime with a 32-7 advantage.

Lee 61, Pioneer 35 – Emma Puleri set the tone early for the Wildcats at home against the Panthers.

The sophomore knocked down three 3 in the first quarter to give Lee a 25-5 lead after eight minutes and they did not look back, while Pioneer lost 61-35 in his game opening of the season.

"Definitely a lot to work on," said Panther coach Michael Churchill. "We came with a lot of energy but at the start of the jump-off of 3 we put behind the eighth ball. My daughters never gave up however, they fought to get back into the match."

Puleri then scored 23 points for the Wildcats. Paige Loughman led Pioneer with 18 points on eight goals and Steph Scoville finished with eight points.

The Panthers dominated Lee 24-21 in the final 16 minutes of action.

Hopkins Academy 49, Mahar 41 – The Senators retaliated, but were defeated in their Franklin North opening game against the Golden Hawks at Orange.

The Senators (0-3, 0-1) were one point behind in the fourth quarter, but failed to get the clutch bell to take the lead.

"It was not bad in the second half," said Mahar's coach Larry Fisher. "We have shown that we can play."

Allison Kowal-Safron made a deep 3 point run for the Golden Hawks which gave Hopkins the cushion to get away.

Delaney Parker (11 points) and Micalyn Mailloux (12 points) were both double digits for the Senators.

Fight

Mohawk Trail 46, Granby 18 – The Warriors won an independent victory against the Rams in Granby.

Logan Moore (106 pounds) and Elliot Gougeon (120 pounds) both won victories in the fall. Lillian VanVleet was victorious at 138 pounds, winning in the fall.

Jaden Moore (152 pounds) and Quinton Romer (160 pounds) also won in the fall. Nate Wooldridge gained by decision (18-7) to 182 pounds. Super heavyweight Ethan Bower won in the fall (2:43).